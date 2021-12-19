Take a look at these homes on the market in Perryton

(Perryton, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Perryton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

13571 Co Rd 16, Perryton, 79070 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,015 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Well maintained country home! Nice shop with tall overhead doors. Spacious bedrooms with large closets. Separate utility room with sink and bonus cabinet space. Great built-in shelving throughout the home. Mature trees surround the property. Come see what you can do with all of this space! New roof will be installed before closing!

For open house information, contact Bryce Hale, Perryton Realty at 806-640-8168

1102 Colgate, Perryton, 79070 4 Beds 3 Baths | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,134 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Start out the New Year in this FABULOUS home on a corner lot with generously sized bedrooms and two living rooms. The large corner lot with side entry garage makes parking a breeze. The contractors start next week to repaint the entire home inside and out. Don't miss out on this classic home. Call your favorite real estate professional today.

For open house information, contact Tisha Calhoun, Panhandle Plains Realty at 806-662-1312

3418 Ash St, Perryton, 79070 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Corner Lot UPDATED Home! Three Bedroom plus office, One and Three-Quarter Bath in desirable neighborhood! Gorgeous HARDWOOD Floors! LARGE Kitchen Island, GRANITE Countertops w/Attractive Backsplash. Tons of Custom Cabinetry with Pull-Out Drawers, Under Cabinet Lighting, and Updated Fixtures. Beautiful CROWN MOLDING Throughout! Separate Laundry Area w/Door. Window Screens, and 2'' Window Blinds. French Door to the office, could be a 4th bedroom. Sprinkler System, Maintenance-Free Eaves, Fenced Yard w/Covered Back Patio. Metal Storage Shed w/Overhead Door. Additional Concrete Slab on Side. Perfect for RV Parking!

For open house information, contact Bryce Hale, Perryton Realty at 806-640-8168

2201 Jackson Dr, Perryton, 79070 4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Charming home with large living room, family room ( or 4th bedroom), granite in kitchen and stainless appliances. Large enced backyard with covered patio and nice cement area for basketball goal!

For open house information, contact Shirley Howard, E-Properties at 806-648-4444