ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryton, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Perryton

Perryton Daily
Perryton Daily
 2 days ago

(Perryton, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Perryton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOa1E_0dR5zlIj00

13571 Co Rd 16, Perryton, 79070

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,015 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Well maintained country home! Nice shop with tall overhead doors. Spacious bedrooms with large closets. Separate utility room with sink and bonus cabinet space. Great built-in shelving throughout the home. Mature trees surround the property. Come see what you can do with all of this space! New roof will be installed before closing!

For open house information, contact Bryce Hale, Perryton Realty at 806-640-8168

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6597)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8lPO_0dR5zlIj00

1102 Colgate, Perryton, 79070

4 Beds 3 Baths | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,134 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Start out the New Year in this FABULOUS home on a corner lot with generously sized bedrooms and two living rooms. The large corner lot with side entry garage makes parking a breeze. The contractors start next week to repaint the entire home inside and out. Don't miss out on this classic home. Call your favorite real estate professional today.

For open house information, contact Tisha Calhoun, Panhandle Plains Realty at 806-662-1312

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-7610)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CmXV_0dR5zlIj00

3418 Ash St, Perryton, 79070

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Corner Lot UPDATED Home! Three Bedroom plus office, One and Three-Quarter Bath in desirable neighborhood! Gorgeous HARDWOOD Floors! LARGE Kitchen Island, GRANITE Countertops w/Attractive Backsplash. Tons of Custom Cabinetry with Pull-Out Drawers, Under Cabinet Lighting, and Updated Fixtures. Beautiful CROWN MOLDING Throughout! Separate Laundry Area w/Door. Window Screens, and 2'' Window Blinds. French Door to the office, could be a 4th bedroom. Sprinkler System, Maintenance-Free Eaves, Fenced Yard w/Covered Back Patio. Metal Storage Shed w/Overhead Door. Additional Concrete Slab on Side. Perfect for RV Parking!

For open house information, contact Bryce Hale, Perryton Realty at 806-640-8168

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4588)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhhMt_0dR5zlIj00

2201 Jackson Dr, Perryton, 79070

4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Charming home with large living room, family room ( or 4th bedroom), granite in kitchen and stainless appliances. Large enced backyard with covered patio and nice cement area for basketball goal!

For open house information, contact Shirley Howard, E-Properties at 806-648-4444

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6102)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Perryton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Slab#Crown Molding#Perryton Realty#Panhandle Plains Realty#Custom Cabinetry#Cabinet Lighting#French#Sprinkler System
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Perryton Daily

Perryton Daily

Perryton, TX
15
Followers
236
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Perryton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy