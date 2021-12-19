House hunt Cheyenne Wells: See what’s on the market now

(Cheyenne Wells, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cheyenne Wells. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

230 E 1St St N, Cheyenne Wells, 80810 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Perfect little starter home or someone looking to downsize. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room & kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Bedrooms & living room have hard wood floors, new windows through out, new stucco on the outside, roof replaced in the spring on 2021, all on a large lot.

For open house information, contact Kimberly George, Rocking X Land Company at 719-346-5420

44729 County Road Q, Cheyenne Wells, 80810 5 Beds 3 Baths | $451,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,480 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This awesome brick rancher is the perfect multigenerational home! Through the front door you'll find updated flooring and tons of natural light. A large entry offers potential for whatever you might need, formal living room, large dining room, etc. An updated kitchen with updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances complete with a gas range, spacious countertops, and an eat in breakfast nook welcomes you to cook some amazing dinners! From the kitchen, you'll find main level laundry room just before you get to the HUGE bonus room! With a built in bar and tons of sq footage, this is the perfect room to snuggle up to watch TV, or grab a drink and play games with your friends. There are two bedrooms on the east side of the home that share a bath off the hallway. The master bedroom has 2 closets and its own bathroom! In the basement you'll find another living space complete with a fireplace. 2 more bedrooms with a bathroom and a large storage room. Home sits on 5.5 acres and is adjoined by an additional 7.95 acres of pasture just west of the home. Pasture is all fenced and zoned for horses. Home can be sold with or without the pasture, asking price reflects being sold WITH pasture.

For open house information, contact Carl Anderson, RE/MAX Real Estate Group LLC at 719-599-8500