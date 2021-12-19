On the hunt for a home in Amargosa Valley? These houses are on the market

(Amargosa Valley, NV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Amargosa Valley. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

474 North Diablo Drive, Amargosa, 89020 2 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Exciting opportunity to live where you work. Steel shop building has 2 bedroom, 3 bath home built into it with mezzanine storage on top. and Conex storage attached. 15 acre lot is on the California line and has terrific mountain views. Covered patio in front. Home has large bedrooms and plenty of storage. One bath opens into shop and has large tiled shower and access to laundry room. 2nd bath has tub. Primary bath has jetted tub and stall shower. Additional Conex storage container, shade building with raised garden beds and fenced garden plot in back.Mature fruit and shade trees, There are 3 rental units including a single-wide mobile home, a travel trailer and a trailer with stick-built addition.Steel shop has over 1500 sq. ft plus frame addition with nearly 500 sq ft. Owner will include some equipment.Amargosa Valley has no zoning and no bullding permits so the potential uses for this property are limitless.

For open house information, contact Patricia Rippie, Trish Rippie Realty Inc at 775-727-4343

3495 Amargosa Farm Road, Amargosa, 89020 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome home! Lovely and quaint 3 bedroom / 2 bath home sitting on nearly 10 acres in the heart of Amargosa Valley! Plenty of space for endless possibilities to build or add-on. Zoned for horses. Property has it's own septic tank and water well. Ready for you to call home!

For open house information, contact Roselin Naghdi, Cornel Realty LLC at 702-754-3100

3050 North Quail Drive, Amargosa, 89020 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Sale includes a total of two adjoining parcels, each at 2.38 acres for a total of 4.76 acres with two separate wells. Very well maintained 1,664 sq. ft. unit with an oversized 4-car garage and workshop. Full-length front porch, shed, and pump-house. Massive room to move and very quiet living with neighbors only on one side.

For open house information, contact Scott A Beaudry, BHGRE Universal at 702-938-7700

1158 Windmill Lane, Amargosa, 89020 2 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in 1986

14x70 manufactured home livable and a 14x60 manufactured home that needs a little work,20x30 sq ft garage/workshop, connex box, on .9 acres with an adjoining .5 acre lot with and additional septic. Country living where the stars are big and bright.

For open house information, contact Michael P Hickey, All Star Real Estate at 775-727-8884