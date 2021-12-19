ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amargosa Valley, NV

On the hunt for a home in Amargosa Valley? These houses are on the market

Amargosa Valley Digest
Amargosa Valley Digest
 2 days ago

(Amargosa Valley, NV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Amargosa Valley. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NznZj_0dR5zjXH00

474 North Diablo Drive, Amargosa, 89020

2 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Exciting opportunity to live where you work. Steel shop building has 2 bedroom, 3 bath home built into it with mezzanine storage on top. and Conex storage attached. 15 acre lot is on the California line and has terrific mountain views. Covered patio in front. Home has large bedrooms and plenty of storage. One bath opens into shop and has large tiled shower and access to laundry room. 2nd bath has tub. Primary bath has jetted tub and stall shower. Additional Conex storage container, shade building with raised garden beds and fenced garden plot in back.Mature fruit and shade trees, There are 3 rental units including a single-wide mobile home, a travel trailer and a trailer with stick-built addition.Steel shop has over 1500 sq. ft plus frame addition with nearly 500 sq ft. Owner will include some equipment.Amargosa Valley has no zoning and no bullding permits so the potential uses for this property are limitless.

For open house information, contact Patricia Rippie, Trish Rippie Realty Inc at 775-727-4343

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2302141)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329RYU_0dR5zjXH00

3495 Amargosa Farm Road, Amargosa, 89020

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome home! Lovely and quaint 3 bedroom / 2 bath home sitting on nearly 10 acres in the heart of Amargosa Valley! Plenty of space for endless possibilities to build or add-on. Zoned for horses. Property has it's own septic tank and water well. Ready for you to call home!

For open house information, contact Roselin Naghdi, Cornel Realty LLC at 702-754-3100

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2347331)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhKI6_0dR5zjXH00

3050 North Quail Drive, Amargosa, 89020

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Sale includes a total of two adjoining parcels, each at 2.38 acres for a total of 4.76 acres with two separate wells. Very well maintained 1,664 sq. ft. unit with an oversized 4-car garage and workshop. Full-length front porch, shed, and pump-house. Massive room to move and very quiet living with neighbors only on one side.

For open house information, contact Scott A Beaudry, BHGRE Universal at 702-938-7700

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2348799)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjGNP_0dR5zjXH00

1158 Windmill Lane, Amargosa, 89020

2 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in 1986

14x70 manufactured home livable and a 14x60 manufactured home that needs a little work,20x30 sq ft garage/workshop, connex box, on .9 acres with an adjoining .5 acre lot with and additional septic. Country living where the stars are big and bright.

For open house information, contact Michael P Hickey, All Star Real Estate at 775-727-8884

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2281011)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
State
California State
City
Amargosa Valley, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Fruit#Travel Trailer#Trish Rippie Realty Inc#Cornel Realty Llc
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Amargosa Valley Digest

Amargosa Valley Digest

Amargosa Valley, NV
8
Followers
203
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Amargosa Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy