Polson, MT

Check out these homes on the Polson market now

Polson Today
Polson Today
 2 days ago

(Polson, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Polson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

254 Shoreline Drive, Polson, 59860

4 Beds 5 Baths | $4,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,212 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Shoreline Drive is the perfect place to enjoy Flathead Lake! This newer Custom home is made for entertaining, right at waters edge! Top of the line materials throughout, including massive timber frame beams, and expansive windows towards the Mission Mountains and Flathead Lake help make this stunning home a place you won't want to leave! The location is superb with Polson Airport only a short jaunt away. The home has three bedroom ensuites, additional bedroom or office, five bathrooms, elevator, chefs custom kitchen, large out door deck and patio areas, outdoor kitchen, fireplace and tv, Attached 7+ car and RV garage. The property is completely fenced, with security and sound system, the large dock has three heavy duty shore stations, golf car path to the dock, underground sprinklers and much more.

1008 2Nd Street East, Polson, 59860

2 Beds 1 Bath | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Beautiful remodeled home with great mountain views! I'm related to the seller with invested interest. Call Amber Isbell at (406) 951-0849, or your real estate profrssional!

702 3Rd Avenue East, Polson, 59860

3 Beds 4 Baths | $674,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 1952

LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION!Great home on Polson Bay at Beautiful Flathead Lake just steps to the waters edge! This Beautifully updated home has all the amenities of a Flathead Lake waterfront lot, with NO HOA or high priced lake home taxes. This is the perfect full or part time residence. Seller has remodeled tastefully for easy care and a low maintenance future. Super corner lot location that could also be multifamily, commercial or a vacation rental in this zoning district. 3 bedroom,3 baths, beautiful wood flooring, open concept kitchen with granite & breakfast bar. Spectacular views to the Mission mountains & the Narrows of Flathead Lake! Just a short walk to a Marina for a seasonal boat slip rental. Close to restaurants, city parks,& all of Polson!

906 10Th Avenue East, Polson, 59860

3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Pride of ownership shows at this one level 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home in Polson! Master suite, open concept kitchen & living room, vaulted ceiling, privacy fenced back yard and patio area with storage shed. Underground sprinklers, concrete driveway & double car, heated, attached garage. Newer Anderson windows through out. Lovely yard ! What a great place to call home.

