Take a look at these homes on the Berlin market now

(Berlin, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Berlin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

629 Burgess Street, Berlin, 03570 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,382 Square Feet | Built in 1922

$5000. seller concession at closing! Here's an affordable and convenient location. Trail access! 3BR/2 full bath. Newly updated kitchen, new flooring in various rooms, newer roof (3 years), new oil tank and hot water heater. Fenced yard with oversized shed. This property was formally a two family and could easily be again. Walking distance to some Town amenities, minutes to Berlin and Gorham stores.

For open house information, contact Kimberlie Hamel, Raymond E. Davis Real Estate at 603-237-4400

3 Cottage Street, Gorham, 03581 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1900

7 room, 3 bedroom, 1 bath house featuring 975 feet of living space on two floors. Enclosed front porch. House shares a common wall with 5 Cottage St. Flat lot, close to the town common. Short drive to several ski hills and ride your ATV from the house.

For open house information, contact Steve Grone, RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty LLC at 603-752-0003

15 Stony Brook Road, Gorham, 03581 3 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,954 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Well-maintained split-level home with nine rooms, three bedrooms, and a detached two car garage is located on Stony Brook Road, which abuts the White Mountain National Forest. This home is minutes away from Wildcat Ski area, Mount Washington Auto Road, Great Glens Trails, Appalachian Mountain Club, and Tuckerman’s Ravine. Located near the town of Gorham and is a short drive to Jackson and North Conway. First floor features a nice modern kitchen with a kitchen island, dining area, and living room with a beautiful brick fireplace. The upper level consists of the primary bedroom with a ¾ bath, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level offers a spacious family room, laundry area and room for an office. New improvements in 2020 include a drilled well installed, new roof, chimney liner, garage door openers, and exterior freshly painted. This home is a must see to be fully appreciated.

For open house information, contact Don Lapointe, Badger Realty North at 603-752-6000

24 Turcotte Street, Berlin, 03570 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Ranch Home featuring 3 bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, dining area, and a full bath all on one level. There is also a finished room in the basement. Level yard and a storage shed too!

For open house information, contact Mark Danoski, RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty LLC at 603-752-0003