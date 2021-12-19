On the hunt for a home in Mountain Grove? These houses are on the market

(Mountain Grove, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mountain Grove will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

12159 Nevill Road, Mountain Grove, 65711 1 Bed 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 697 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Dainty and adorable! This one bedroom bungalow sits on 1.93 acres and is located just outside of Cabool. Offering an open living room, dining room and kitchen, one full bath and a spacious bedroom with a walk-in closet. The land is rather level with open ground that could be pasture. The well is 4 years old. It's cute! Let's go look!

411 Maple Street, Mountain Grove, 65711 5 Beds 2 Baths | $138,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,785 Square Feet | Built in 1882

Beautiful, HISTORIC home for Sale in the Ozarks! This 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has the space you are looking for, along with the charm! From the time you walk in the door, you notice the original wide trim and crown molding. Home offers a formal dining area with a fireplace, and on the main level is 1 bedroom and 1 bath. You take the beautiful staircase upstairs to 4 more bedrooms and another bathroom. Located in a nice neighborhood, and short distance to all the amenities in town! Home has recently had some updates, CLEANED UP, and is waiting for your family! Let's go look TODAY!

- Hc 73 Box 37-C, Mountain Grove, 65711 3 Beds 1 Bath | $252,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Farm House on 19 Ac for Sale in Southern Missouri! Located 7 miles south of Mountain Grove on paved road is where you will find this hobby farm ready for you to move in! The land is mostly open with some woods and two ponds. Enough land to hunt deer or wild turkey! Fenced and ready for cattle, horses or livestock of your choice. There is an older barn and small workshop also. The home offers 2 bedrooms downstairs and one large room upstairs that can be your third bedroom or extra living area. There is beautiful hardwood floors in main living area. Off the back of the home you have AMAZING VIEWS! This property has multiple building locations that you don't want to miss. Come to the Ozarks and live where there are NO RESTRICTIONS! Located close to area rivers, streams, lakes and National Forrest.

2200 Ozark Street, Cabool, 65689 2 Beds 2 Baths | $164,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Gorgeous. one Level remodel in the Cabool School's District and conveniently located as you head out of town. This home offers an open and spacious living room, kitchen, and dinning room with a beautiful wood fireplace, barn doors, exposed beams, and more! The home also features alternative laminate flooring with a hardwood look, new carpet, and tile. The has high def laminate countertops, updated cabinets- with tons of storage, and high end appliances. The master is well sized as well as the spare room which gives you plenty of room for king sized bedroom sets. The bathroom closest to the master has been completely remodeled with subway tile, a granite vanity top, and updated bathroom hardware. This home has has a 2 car garage that will easily accommodate most vehicles, a small boat, motorcycle, or your 4X4. The is huge and the yard is one of the best parts of this residence! The back yard is private with a great area for grilling, bonfires, and plenty of room for entertaining and kids to play! You don't want to miss this move in ready home in one of the best communities in Southwest Missouri!

