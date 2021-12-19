ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, AL

Take a look at these homes for sale in Jackson

Jackson News Flash
Jackson News Flash
 2 days ago

(Jackson, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jackson. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mo9vX_0dR5zXtR00

324 Belview Circle, Jackson, 36545

4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,106 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This fabulous new listing won't last long in this HOT market in Jackson! It is absolutely amazing and the price is RIGHT! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has 2 master suites. Plus, it has a bonus den for your family to enjoy. The upstairs master bedroom is to die for. Large walk-in closet and attached bath. Huge Bedrooms!! The den has a beautiful window seat window, a gas log fireplace, with french doors leading out to a patio. The kitchen is wonderful. All appliances will convey - stainless steel! Tons of counter space and a breakfast area. And you'll love the neat little window that opens up to the den. Perfect! It also has an amazing carport with extra parking! There is a precious little cottage on the property with multiple ways to utilize - Office, kids playhouse, storage - the list goes on and on! Speaking of storage, there's a huge storage room attached to the house too! You cannot go wrong with this property! Great neighbors! Great neighborhood!!

For open house information, contact Lisa Rowland, WILSON REAL ESTATE LLC at 251-769-5886

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11025038)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDUqM_0dR5zXtR00

200 Dale Dr, Jackson, 36545

3 Beds 2 Baths | $117,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Brick ranch style home located on Dale Dr in Jackson, AL. Home includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, Living Room, spacious Family Room overlooking a private patio area, Dining area and Kitchen. Home has ceramic tile baths and hardwood floors. Large lot. Detached workshop. A large Patio area has a privacy fence great for entertaining. Great price

For open house information, contact Richard Gibson, POPES REAL ESTATE LLC at 334-636-4349

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11021315)

See more property details

Comments / 0

