Check out these homes on the Aspen market now

(Aspen, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Aspen. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

77 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, 81615 3 Beds 3 Baths | $5,600,000 | Condominium | 2,218 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Base Village living at its finest! One Snowmass 501 East boasts 360 * degree floor to ceiling views of Snowmass Mountain ski slopes and the entire Snowmass Valley. This luxury corner residence has a glass accordion wall that opens to turn the living areas into a true indoor/outdoor living space. State of the art finishes and fixtures throughout, including Gaggenau stainless appliances; custom-milled blackened steel Ortal centerpiece fireplace; large walk-in closets and outdoor deck facing the slopes and sunsets.Enjoy living the good life with ownership that includes: direct ski-in/ ski-out access, private ski locker room, 2500 square foot fitness center, rooftop infinity edge jacuzzi and fire pit overlooking the slopes and Village, Inspirato lounge, owner storage and parking.

605 W Main Street, Aspen, 81611 2 Beds 2 Baths | $3,195,000 | Condominium | 1,137 Square Feet | Built in 1972

A diamond in the rough with fantastic views of Shadow Mountain. Soaring ceilings and a huge entertainers deck make this condo look and feel abundant! Off street parking for owner and guest pass available through the city. A fresh coat of paint and a little zooshing and you have a perfect penthouse close to the core.

70 Gallun Lane, Snowmass Village, 81615 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,750,000 | Condominium | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Rarely available, and the first time on the market in almost 30 years. Enjoy this charming, end unit, slope side, ski-in ski-out, three bedroom, 2-story, top floor condominium with elevator access and private views of the ski slopes. An updated unit, with an open and inviting floor plan with an ample dining area and spacious living room featuring vaulted ceilings. A cozy wood burning fireplace makes this a Colorado dream. The second floor hosts a primary & a guest bedroom. The primary bath has a steam shower. Relax or do some grilling out on your private deck while enjoying the views.

0075 Prospector Road, Aspen, 81611 3 Beds 3 Baths | $85,000 | Timeshare | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in 2021

1/12 interest in a luxury condominium right at the base of Aspen Highlands ski area. Residence 8314 is a 3 bedroom 3 1/2 Bath in the Elk Horn Lodge. Summer interest #7 gets you two consecutive summer weeks, one ski week, and one float week each year. 2022 Confirmed dates are April 2-9, August 27 - September 9 and one float week. Included are all of the Ritz services and amenities including spa, pool, fitness center, restaurant, concierge and shuttle. Trading privileges to other Ritz Residence Clubs in St. Thomas, Vail, Lake Tahoe and San Francisco. *Photos are stock photos, not actual unit.

