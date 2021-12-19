ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

Take a look at these homes on the market in East Grand Forks

East Grand Forks Dispatch
East Grand Forks Dispatch
 2 days ago

(East Grand Forks, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in East Grand Forks than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26WJpB_0dR5zTMX00

4519 Homestead Circle, Grand Forks, 58201

4 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1991

MUST SEE!!4 bed 3 bath multilevel home situated on a large lot in a cul-de-sac; walk out basement; private deck off the master suite; spacious kitchen with quartz tops and full gas range plus a 2nd under-counter oven; gas FP in basement; large storage room; backyard shed with loft;2-tiered wood deck plus fire pit area with wiring for a hot tub. Lots of indoor and outdoor space for entertaining. Schedule your showing TODAY!

For open house information, contact Jonathon Vonesh, KW Inspire Realty Keller Williams at 701-356-5000

Copyright © 2021 Fargo Moorhead Area Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-4953)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IzAht_0dR5zTMX00

606 Bygland Road Se, East Grand Forks, 56721

5 Beds 3 Baths | $409,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,888 Square Feet | Built in 1991

**MUST SEE** This home is fully handicap accessible with a working elevator that goes to all three levels. The second level is a MASTER SUITE!! Walking into this spacious home you walk into the living room with high ceilings, beautiful fireplace, large dining area connected to the chef ready kitchen, each floor has a full bathroom, words can not do this house justice!! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Michelle Larson-Hoppe, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6094159)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugdWx_0dR5zTMX00

1621 N 4Th St, Grand Forks, 58203

3 Beds 3 Baths | $253,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,190 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Enjoy this 3 bed, 3 bath split level home on a corner lot in the Riverside neighborhood. This home has many great features to include newer paint throughout and flooring in the kitchen, large bedrooms with lots of closet space, a beautiful master suite with a full bath and a jacuzzi tub ,a large kitchen with newer appliances, a large deck off the dining room and an oversized, heated double garage. This home has lots of natural light coming in through the new windows, new trim throughout and new shingles on the garage. Schedule your showing TODAY!!

For open house information, contact Jonathon Vonesh, Keller Williams - Fargo-Moorhead at 701-356-5000

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11756624)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bv10Q_0dR5zTMX00

1314 8Th Ave N, Grand Forks, 58203

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,161 Square Feet | Built in 1899

2 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms and LOTS of potential in the basement. This home also features a spacious kitchen, metal siding, many newer windows and an large double garage heated and finished. The garage also has a half bath, storage room and office area. This property also includes the empty lot E of the home, which gives potential for a large fenced yard or development of another dwelling.

For open house information, contact Jonathon Vonesh, Keller Williams - Fargo-Moorhead at 701-356-5000

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11870342)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
East Grand Forks, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
East Grand Forks Dispatch

East Grand Forks Dispatch

East Grand Forks, MN
64
Followers
289
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Grand Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy