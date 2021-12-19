Take a look at these homes on the market in East Grand Forks

(East Grand Forks, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in East Grand Forks than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4519 Homestead Circle, Grand Forks, 58201 4 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1991

MUST SEE!!4 bed 3 bath multilevel home situated on a large lot in a cul-de-sac; walk out basement; private deck off the master suite; spacious kitchen with quartz tops and full gas range plus a 2nd under-counter oven; gas FP in basement; large storage room; backyard shed with loft;2-tiered wood deck plus fire pit area with wiring for a hot tub. Lots of indoor and outdoor space for entertaining. Schedule your showing TODAY!

606 Bygland Road Se, East Grand Forks, 56721 5 Beds 3 Baths | $409,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,888 Square Feet | Built in 1991

**MUST SEE** This home is fully handicap accessible with a working elevator that goes to all three levels. The second level is a MASTER SUITE!! Walking into this spacious home you walk into the living room with high ceilings, beautiful fireplace, large dining area connected to the chef ready kitchen, each floor has a full bathroom, words can not do this house justice!! Schedule your showing today!

1621 N 4Th St, Grand Forks, 58203 3 Beds 3 Baths | $253,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,190 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Enjoy this 3 bed, 3 bath split level home on a corner lot in the Riverside neighborhood. This home has many great features to include newer paint throughout and flooring in the kitchen, large bedrooms with lots of closet space, a beautiful master suite with a full bath and a jacuzzi tub ,a large kitchen with newer appliances, a large deck off the dining room and an oversized, heated double garage. This home has lots of natural light coming in through the new windows, new trim throughout and new shingles on the garage. Schedule your showing TODAY!!

1314 8Th Ave N, Grand Forks, 58203 2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,161 Square Feet | Built in 1899

2 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms and LOTS of potential in the basement. This home also features a spacious kitchen, metal siding, many newer windows and an large double garage heated and finished. The garage also has a half bath, storage room and office area. This property also includes the empty lot E of the home, which gives potential for a large fenced yard or development of another dwelling.

