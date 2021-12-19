Check out these homes on the Yreka market now

(Yreka, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Yreka. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1021 North Street, Yreka, 96097 4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,780 Square Feet | Built in None

Remarkable, solar home in the hills of Yreka, CA. This elegant home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms w/ spacious 2700+ sq feet plus a tranquil backyard landscaped as your own private oasis- pergola, swim spa and solar water features included! Situated on .40 acres this home has RV parking w/ power & water with room for an additional shop. Significant upgrades in recent years include owned solar w/ net metering (2017), custom workshop & bonus room with a private bar and finished walk out basement to patio & backyard entertaining & relaxation! Gorgeous hardwood floors adorn the top level in kitchen & dining area, newer carpet & paint through-out & custom tiled showers w/ granite counters and walk-in closets in ALL bedrooms. Enjoy energy efficient windows, Rinaai 0n-demand water heater for endless hot water w/ pellet stove & central heat/air for comfort-all run with solar with no power bills in recent years! Too many amenities to list- you MUST SEE this amazing home with location and views to match!

For open house information, contact Julie Lemos, Minton Hometown Properties at 530-842-1996

332 Valley Pines Dr, Etna, 96097 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,702 Square Feet | Built in None

Pristine country home on just over 5 acres! Nestled amongst the pines, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1700+ square foot home is immaculate and move-in ready. The home features spacious bedrooms, and ensuite bathroom in the owner’s suite, and carpet and tile flooring throughout. A plethora of solid wood cabinetry adorns the kitchen and opens up to the dining nook and main living spaces. Central heat and air provides climate control through the hot summers and cold winters; a large blaze king wood stove provides extra warmth in the winter months. Outside, you will find beautiful landscaping, two great lawns, and a fenced backyard with an expansive professionally laid brick patio. The property is livestock ready with fencing and shade structure. In addition to the attached two car garage, a large shop sits beside the home with covered parking/storage on either side, and a wood stove to keep you warm while you tinker all winter long! This property has something for everyone; schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Stace Jankowski, Minton Hometown Properties at 530-842-1996

551 N Main St, Yreka, 96097 3 Beds 3 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in None

This home is an amazing piece of architectural history in Northern California. Built in 1932, this New York Art Deco style home was designed by Architect Francis Keally of Trowbridge & Livingston, New York for Randolph Collier, later Senator Collier. Francis Keally was also the architect of the Oregon State Capitol and a leading architect of the Art Deco style with designs throughout the world. This historic home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths and is located in Yreka, California. The home is two stories with a grand circular staircase with wrought iron wood railings. The master bedroom is located upstairs with the other bedrooms and has a cozy fireplace and private balcony. Downstairs is designed for entertaining with a spacious living room that connects to a light and airy sunroom. There is a separate formal dining room near the large kitchen that has plenty of spacious cabinets for storage. Completing the downstairs is an office/library with wall lined bookcases. The flooring throughout the house is tile and hardwood and the home has been kept true to its original design. On the property is a private guest cottage that is suitable for a rental unit or office

For open house information, contact Richard Cloutman, United Country-Prime Country RE at 530-842-3555