Folkston, GA

Folkston-curious? These homes are on the market

Folkston Today
 2 days ago

(Folkston, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Folkston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

204 Dallas Circle, Folkston, 31537

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This 3/2 Cottage is in Live Oaks Estates with easy access to Hwy 40 and Just 2 miles to the Camp Pinckney Boat Ramp.

For open house information, contact Greg Bevan, Watson Realty Corp. at 912-882-5658

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9075797)

118 Eula Street, Folkston, 31537

4 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1984

CALL LISTING AGENT with your Questions or if interested in this property. Own this Amazing, Newly Renovated 4BD/2BA SINGLE FAMILY HOME! This home features ALL NEW...Roof, Electrical, Tankless Hot Water Heater, Windows, Countertops, Flooring, Appliances, Plumbing and Toilets, and HVAC system. The Kitchen highlights modern shaker style cabinetry with lots of natural light. Each bathroom is finished with attractive cabinetry including lots storage and fixture boasting tons of character. The spacious Laundry Room, freshly painted interior, upgraded light fixtures round out the interior. The exterior highlights include a nice sized fenced in backyard, newly sodded and landscaped front yard, and polished exterior siding. You don't want to miss out on this home! It is sure to please! Oh...Did I mention...everything is NEW?!! $1,000 lender credit for using our preferred lender.

For open house information, contact Lanesha Smith, Keller Williams Realty at 404-419-3500

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9071503)

610 Country Club Road, Folkston, 31537

3 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in 1987

WELCOME HOME! COUNTRY LIVING NEAR BEAUTIFUL GOLF COURSE - 3BR/2.5BA W/FLEX RM, 2046 SQFT ON 0.87 ACRES. FEATURES LIVING RM, DINING RM, KITCHEN & BONUS/FLEX RM DOWNSTAIRS. PRIMARY BR & BATH & 2 ADDITIONAL BRS UPSTAIRS. RELAX & TAKE IN THE NATURE VIEWS ON THE SPACIOUS FRONT PORCH OR SIDE DECK DURING THE PEACEFUL EVENINGS. ALSO FEATURES STORAGE RM OFF OF DECK & FENCED BACK YARD. OLD REPUBLIC HOME PROTECTION STANDARD PLAN BUYERS HOME WARRANTY PROVIDED. NO CITY TAXES OR FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED!

For open house information, contact Virginia Jacobs, ERA Kings Bay Realty at 912-729-2266

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9075781)

184 Lonnie Todd Road, Folkston, 31537

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,999 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Where can you go and buy a new 1568 +/- sq ft home for this price on an acre in the country? This is a never lived in home with all new Amana stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laminate flooring throughout is durable and makes clean up easy. Schedule your showing so you can get in this home and start living the country life!

For open house information, contact Joe A. Michaels III, ERA Kings Bay Realty at 912-729-2266

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9030986)

