ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

Take a look at these homes for sale in Nashville

Nashville Bulletin
Nashville Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Nashville, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Nashville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7Wjf_0dR5zNJP00

368 Lake Village, Murfreesboro, 71958

5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,530 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Everything you've always dreamed of and much more! This gorgeous 5 bedroom 4.5 bath Lake Greeson home is perched atop the ridge overlooking the lake. You'll have a birds eye view of the sunset over the water from the 2nd story balcony windows. Entertaining is a breeze with an open floor plan inside or grill up a summer feast outside in your very own outdoor patio kitchen. At the end of day you'll want to retreat to the private patio and settle in under the stars. What are you waiting for? Welcome home!!

For open house information, contact Shelly Mcdonald, Hot Springs 1st Choice Realty at 501-525-1600

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-18016831)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wogDk_0dR5zNJP00

110 Tower Drive, Murfreesboro, 71958

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,274 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This 4,274+/- SF 2 or Office/3rd Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on 1.43+/- Acres with Indoor Heated Pool, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Fireplace, Intercom System and much more!!!

For open house information, contact Nick Fowler, Fowler Auctioneers, Inc. at 870-356-4848

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21038683)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HFPE_0dR5zNJP00

138 Fox Run, Nashville, 71852

3 Beds 4 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,695 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Privacy, close to town, this brick home built in 1981 offers almost 3,700 sq ft of living space. Master suite is on main floor w/fireplace and built-ins, spacious kitchen, formal dining/living room, den w/fireplace and built-ins, laundry room and patio. Upstairs offers 2 oversized bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room and full kitchen with access to deck overlooking the backyard. Separate shop building w/electricity and covered storage, brick gazabo w/brick pathway. Enjoy the wildlife from your patio.

For open house information, contact Edwin Stavely, Stavely and Associates Real Estate at 870-845-1188

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21023449)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R148h_0dR5zNJP00

123 Ramage Road, Nashville, 71852

3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1995

North of town, Brick home, approx 1,344 sq ft on approx. 6.5 acres fenced with horse barn and feed bin. Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Kitchen offers gas stove, new dishwasher and refrigerator, large laundry room, Ch/CA and newer gas hot water heater, single carport and out side storage room. Shop building with electricity, and lean too, needs some repairs and a large storm cellar. Home is being sold "AS IS", great starter home.

For open house information, contact Kristin Stavely, Stavely and Associates Real Estate at 870-845-1188

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21037858)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Nashville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Storage Room#Horse Barn#Hot Springs 1st#Choice Realty#Bath Home#Fowler Auctioneers Inc#Associates Real Estate
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Nashville Bulletin

Nashville Bulletin

Nashville, AR
72
Followers
289
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nashville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy