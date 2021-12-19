Take a look at these homes for sale in Nashville

(Nashville, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Nashville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

368 Lake Village, Murfreesboro, 71958 5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,530 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Everything you've always dreamed of and much more! This gorgeous 5 bedroom 4.5 bath Lake Greeson home is perched atop the ridge overlooking the lake. You'll have a birds eye view of the sunset over the water from the 2nd story balcony windows. Entertaining is a breeze with an open floor plan inside or grill up a summer feast outside in your very own outdoor patio kitchen. At the end of day you'll want to retreat to the private patio and settle in under the stars. What are you waiting for? Welcome home!!

110 Tower Drive, Murfreesboro, 71958 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,274 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This 4,274+/- SF 2 or Office/3rd Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on 1.43+/- Acres with Indoor Heated Pool, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Fireplace, Intercom System and much more!!!

138 Fox Run, Nashville, 71852 3 Beds 4 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,695 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Privacy, close to town, this brick home built in 1981 offers almost 3,700 sq ft of living space. Master suite is on main floor w/fireplace and built-ins, spacious kitchen, formal dining/living room, den w/fireplace and built-ins, laundry room and patio. Upstairs offers 2 oversized bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room and full kitchen with access to deck overlooking the backyard. Separate shop building w/electricity and covered storage, brick gazabo w/brick pathway. Enjoy the wildlife from your patio.

123 Ramage Road, Nashville, 71852 3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1995

North of town, Brick home, approx 1,344 sq ft on approx. 6.5 acres fenced with horse barn and feed bin. Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Kitchen offers gas stove, new dishwasher and refrigerator, large laundry room, Ch/CA and newer gas hot water heater, single carport and out side storage room. Shop building with electricity, and lean too, needs some repairs and a large storm cellar. Home is being sold "AS IS", great starter home.

