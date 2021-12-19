ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atoka, OK

Check out these Atoka homes on the market

 2 days ago

(Atoka, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Atoka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

845 S California Avenue, Atoka, 74525

2 Beds 1 Bath | $77,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Pride of ownership shown in this updated home in Atoka close to Hwy 75. Walking into the home, you are greeted with an open living area flowing right into the kitchen. Enjoy plenty of natural light coming in through double pane windows. House has new storm doors and steel doors. The bathroom has been remodeled. Hot Water Heater is 1 year old, A/C is 6 years old, and roof is approx 4 years old. Close to retail and restaurants.

784 W Highway 7 Highway, Atoka, 74525

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This 3 bedroom 2 bath double wide is loaded with features and sits on 19 acres with 2 ponds. Bring the family, fishing poles, horses and enjoy peaceful country living while still being close to town. HVAC was replaced a year ago. Call now to schedule a showing!

206 W Walnut Street, Coalgate, 74538

6 Beds 3 Baths | $178,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,423 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Huge 6 Bedroom, 3 Bath home! So many extras here! Inground Pool w/slide, sauna room, double car garage w/electric doors, double carport, shop w/electric, shed building, privacy fence on huge backyard, with two extra lots included next door! This is a must see with so much potential for a family! Just minutes from school, in a great neighborhood!

38800 131, Coalgate, 74538

2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 1993

*12 Acres and Beautiful View* 2 Bed 2 Bath Home on 12 Acres with Mother in Law Dwelling and Detached Garage. Waterfall and fish pond in front yard. Lots of views and wilderness right in your yard You will not want to miss this one. More Pictures to come

