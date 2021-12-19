House hunt Big Bear Lake: See what’s on the market now

(Big Bear Lake, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Big Bear Lake than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

46840 Lakewood Drive, Big Bear City, 92314 5 Beds 4 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2002

A Gated Estate with pleasure to be had by ALL. Sweeping Views backing up to the National Forest. A Spacious Main House is a dream as well, Granite counter, tile floors Alder doors, no expense spared. The home boast four bedrooms' with Two master suites. A welcoming Great room, an open floor plan, Inviting Kitchen and gathering area, Game room, Sauna, Office, Separate laundry room. Spacious decking front and back. You can see Stars forever at night. Fully landscaped for year around blooms with an irrigation system. A Five car heated garage with installed air compressor, full solar system, two Wells, instant hot water and city water. A state of the ART five stall Barn with corrals and a Heated horse shower! Plus two tack rooms. A studio Apt. above the Barn is an added bonus and done in the latest style. This Property has it all, whether relaxing, riding horseback, walking the dog, riding motocross, ATV, Hiking, Gardening, Grilling. The Fun times and the memories to be had are Endless.

228 Lagunita Lane, Big Bear Lake, 92315 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 2002

LAKEFRONT! Custom built TRUE log home, with 7 inch logs, on the wonderful lake inlet of Mallard Lagoon~Lake views from living room, living room deck and master bedroom deck, even with current lake level ~ New upper and lower decks with low maintenance planks~Newer concrete driveway with rain grates installed~The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and is open to the dining area and living room~Unwind in the living room, taken in by the vaulted ceiling and warmed by the extremely efficient wood burning stove fireplace~The large covered back deck off the living room is the ideal place to hang out and barbeque with friends after a fun filled day on the lake~The master bedroom has remote controlled gas fireplace and and private deck that is a perfect escape for some peaceful alone time staring at the lake~Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this lakefront gem~Start creating the memories with you loved ones that will last generations!

1565 Baldwin Lake Drive, Big Bear, 92314 3 Beds 1 Bath | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 664 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Seeking solitude? Escape from the city with this three bedroom chalet complete with panoramic views of the Baldwin Lake valley, Snow Summit and Bear Mountain ski areas. Value is in the land and view. Situated on three lots, this property encompasses nearly an acre, is fully fenced, and has a flat driveway suitable for accommodating multiple vehicles, an RV, boat, dirt bikes, and/or other recreational equipment. The master bedroom is located on the main floor along with the mountain view living and dining room, with the two other bedrooms located upstairs. A new septic system was installed in 2016. The home is serviced by its own well, and is wired for a backup generator. Great sun exposure for anyone looking to install solar panels. There is a large unfinished space under a portion of the home, which is ideal for storage. Located about 10 miles from downtown Big Bear, you'll be close enough to enjoy all that Big Bear offers, but in a quieter, more relaxed setting. Traveling in the other direction on Route 18, you're about 20 miles from the Lucerne Valley's desert activity. Property to be sold "as is" without repairs. aerial video: https://youtu.be/VL-1sJQT6oc 3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=g5vt3ngRa5Y&mls=1

41815 Brownie, Big Bear Lake, 92315 3 Beds 2 Baths | $638,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,418 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Walking distance to Snow Summit and shuttle with an overall great easy to get to central location in Big Bear Lake. 3 Bed and 2 Full Bath with a large 2 car garage and plenty of parking. Sell price includes furniture, washer/dryer. Property sold AS-IS.

