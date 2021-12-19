Check out these homes for sale in Socorro now

(Socorro, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Socorro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3403 Ne Frontage Road, Socorro, 87801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $101,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Very well kept single wide mobile home on a permanent foundation. This cute home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, A nice covered porch is attached on the front, shaded by mature bushes and trees and also a covered back deck. Grass front and back yards, beautiful mature trees, fruit trees, and rose bushes all over this property. This property is a little oasis in the desert. Lot's of room for trailer's, tractor's, RV's, boat's, or whatever else you might need to park. Come take a look at this incredibly beautiful property. This property is being sold with 3 other acreages that add up to 32.74 acres that is contiguous to this property. 26.83 of the additional acreage has MRGCD ditch rights and was farmed at one time, so has rested soil. The other property MLS numbers are 2102278, 2102274, 2102277.

520 Melody Lane, Socorro, 87801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This beautiful well-maintained home is ready for you to move into. Wonderful open floor plan, with inviting outdoor living areas. The living areas and kitchen are just separated by a low adobe wall. All appliances are included and have been replaced within the last 4 years. The water heater was just replaced also. The home has central heat and portable air conditioning portable air is included also. The duct work is in place for central air. The master bathroom has been updated with new tile, toilet, plumbing and flooring. The guest bathroom has had plumbing and flooring updates. All bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. There is a large patio on the south side of the house with a stunning mountain view and a smaller more private patio on the north side. This home is just waiting for you!

200 Hidden Lane, Socorro, 87801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,224 Square Feet | Built in None

This property has it all, it sits on 3.2 acres of irrigated land. Home is a three bedroom two bath with over 2100 sq. ft. with a large master bedroom, open dining room and Livingroom area. The auxiliary building is 1500 sq. ft. with radiant floor heating, bathroom and reception area, and an oversized, attached garage. The building is being used as a Kennel to board small animals. This property has many opportunities and must-see.

1211 Calle De Lago, Socorro, 87801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,580 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Wonderful home located just 2 blocks from New Mexico Tech. Home has a wonderful grand entrance with double doors and a beautiful stained glass window above the stairs. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living areas and TONS of storage and natural light. The backyard has a wrap around porch with beautiful mountain views. Call today to schedule a viewing.

