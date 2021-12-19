ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, FL

Check out these Old Town homes on the market

Old Town Today
 2 days ago

(Old Town, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Old Town will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yupLL_0dR5z6OJ00

165 144Th St, Cross City, 32628

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Check out this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cross City, FL. The home has been completely upgraded and remodeled inside and out, starting with all new kitchen appliances, tile back splash and beautiful butcher block counter tops. The bathrooms have all new tub/shower combos as well as new vanities, also new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home. This home is loaded with character. The back yard is completely fenced with privacy fencing. A large garage and workshop also included. Schedule a tour of this one today! It won't last long!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXzfS_0dR5z6OJ00

61 298Th St, Cross City, 32628

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Mobile Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This 2015 mobile home is a beautiful updated space with all the amenities and comforts of home. This home is nestled on a nice city lot where you can experience country living, but a short drive into town for all the conveniences of going to the store or driving your kids to school. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is turn key ready. Call today for a showing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmVOy_0dR5z6OJ00

102 525Th St, Cross City, 32628

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Mobile Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Nice acreage with Hwy 19/27/98 frontage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXTuw_0dR5z6OJ00

222 989Th St, Old Town, 32680

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Mobile Home | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1980

3/2 HOME ON SUWANNEE RIVER CANAL! This 3/2 manufactured home is located on a Suwanee River canal in Old Town. It has new laminate flooring, remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, a covered porch to enjoy the view. Across the street is another boat ramp, kayak to Fanning Springs just across the river from the home, Suwannee Bell restaurant is at end of canal so you can walk/drive or take a short ride on the boat. Suwannee River offers great fishing, leisure boat trips, and much more! Would make a great getaway retreat or income producing air bnb/ VRBO!

