Take a look at these homes for sale in Wiggins

(Wiggins, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wiggins will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3084 Highway 26, Wiggins, 39577 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,503 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Beautiful 4BR/2BA home located on 1 acre in Wiggins with NO restrictions and less than 4 miles from Hwy 49! Entertaining will be fun and easy with the spacious gourmet kitchen and its gorgeous custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and breakfast nook! This home features a wood burning fireplace in the extra living room adjacent to the kitchen, a formal dining room, spacious bedrooms, a desirable master suite equipped with beautiful tray ceilings and luxurious master bath, as well as an EXTRA 536 sq ft bonus room! The home also has a recently added outdoor covered deck to enjoy entertaining overlooking the large backyard! So many reasons to check this beautiful home out! Call for your showing today!

102 Hayden Dale Road, Wiggins, 39577 5 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Almost 10 acres stocked pond 4 stall old workshop/carport. 3 car carport attached to the house, and 5 stall open barn towards the front of the property with a concrete slab. House with a fire place in the sunken living room and built-in charcoal grill under the carport. New roof installed 2021. You can't see the house from the road. Handyman special. Get this land and home at a great price and update it yourself. Home is livable, move in ready, but could use updates. Owner willing to pay to have carpets freshly cleaned for new owner with acceptable offer. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the first floor. 3 bedrooms and bonus rooms on the second floor with a 3rd bath as a Jack & Jill bath. Easy walkin access to the attic storage from the second floor. Out in the country but only 9 minutes to town. Front of property is cleared and perfect to fence in for livestock. With the 5 stall open barn towards the front of the property on the other side of the pond you could use that for your tractor or to store your hay. There is a wooded area behind the house. This sale includes 2 Parcels totaling 9.3 acres. The front parcel is, the property from the road to the pond it's 4.7 acres + or - that's where the 5 stall open barn is in one side of the driveway and the open field is on the other side of the driveway where the for sale signs are, and the rest of the acres are from the pond to behind the house 4.6 acres + or - that's where the 4 stall workshop with a single stall garage is located. Buyers to verify all information for themselves.

8248 E Cypress Drive, Perkinston, 39573 4 Beds 2 Baths | $148,900 | Mobile Home | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Needs repairs but has amazing potential! Located in White Cypress Lake Estates on 3 acres! This is a great location to raise a family with space to roam! It features a split-floor plan with 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Come take a look before its gone!

309 Fruitland Park, Wiggins, 39577 2 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Cute 3 bedroom home sitting on a beautiful 1.2 acres.

