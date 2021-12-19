Take a look at these homes on the Homer market now

(Homer, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Homer than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

711 S Main Street, Homer, 71040 3 Beds 3 Baths | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,901 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home needs a new owner to give it some TLC. LARGE 1.5 STORY HOME LOCATED 2 BLOCKS FROM THE HISTORIC HOMER DOWNTOWN COURTHOUSE SQUARE. HARDWOOD FLOORS, 11 ft CEILINGS, LOTS OF BUILT IN CABINETS & STORAGE AND ANTIQUE BRASS DOOR HARDWARE ARE JUST A FEW OF THIS HOME FEATURES. ALSO MAINTENANCE FREE VINYL SIDING, CENTRAL AIR, STORM WINDOWS, LOCATED ON A LARGE SHADY LOT WITH FENCED IN BACK YARD WITH FRONT AND BACK STREET ACCESS.

432 Tom Robinson Road, Homer, 71040 3 Beds 3 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on Lake Claiborne. The remote master has a Jacuzzi tub, separate vanity areas, stall shower, walk in closet, and a built in gun cabinet. The other 2 bedrooms are very spacious as well with walk in closets. The large laundry room has a ton of storage space in the built in cabinets and a sink. Spacious kitchen with an island, double convection oven, range hood, and gas surface unit. The french doors off the living room take you out to one of the three docks for swimming, fishing or just relaxing under the gazebo on the water. Boat house has a new motor lift and straps. Concrete sea wall, cyclone fencing, RV hook up, storage building with electricity.

309 E 5Th Street, Homer, 71040 2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,099 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Check out this cute 2 bedroom one bath home in Homer! It has new flooring, water heater, roof and paint throughout. Each bedroom has plenty of room and closet space and the kitchen is open to the living room. Two car carport and storage building outside. Call and schedule your showing today!

3683 Old Arcadia Road, Athens, 71003 4 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,750 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Just Reduced! WELCOME TO THE COUNTRY. 8 MILES outside of town. Country Two Story Home that sit on top of a hill overlooking 48 Acres +-. Mostly pasture with older growth timber. Home offers 4 bedrooms plus office upstairs. There is a master bathroom and guest bathroom upstairs. A half bath down stairs. 2750 +- sq.ft. Downstairs features Living room, Dining Room, separate Den with fireplace, Kitchen with Laundry and large walk in pantry. Property offers two ponds, two water wells, 6000 sq.ft. Workshop. Also, offers few outdoor buildings. One storage is a nice 2 story building with 512sq.ft. Additional information located in attachments

