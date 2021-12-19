Take a look at these homes on the market in Vandalia

(Vandalia, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Vandalia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1685 North Schilling Lane, Vandalia, 62471 3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This remarkably well kept home sits on the edge of town, at the end of a cul-de-sac, with 1.3 acres. The large front porch is covered with lots of room for a porch swing. You entry into a nice foyer, that leads to the living room. The kitchen is galley style with quartz counter tops. Off of the dinning room is a newer sliding glass door with built in blinds. The deck is composite with post lights, there are also lights in the soffit . The family room is huge! The house has new vinyl blank in family room, kitchen, dinning, living room, and den. This home has 2 x 6 walls, and up dated electrical. The attached garage is big enough for 3 cars, then there is a second one car detached garage. Estimated taxes with home owners is $2249. Call for your viewing today!

1839 W Johnson Street, Vandalia, 62471 3 Beds 2 Baths | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Please remit offers to hudhomestore.com. Must have pre-approval and $500.00 earnest money to make offer. Case # 132-221568. Insurability stature. Sold as-is with all faults, no post-closing repairs or payments for any reason by seller. No one may alter or occupy until after closing & funding. Eligible bidders: owner occupants, nonprofits & government agencies only. Property is owned by the US Dept. of HUD. Subject to Appraisal. EHO. Seller may contribute up to 3% for buyer's closing costs, upon buyer request. Three bedroom and two bath manufactured and 40 X 60 pole barn with ten overhead doors. Appliances on site included.

430 South 7Th St, Vandalia, 62471 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,803 Square Feet | Built in 1876

What a great old house. This home has so much potential, 3 bedrooms with a large bathroom that has washer and dryer hook ups. The HVAC system was replaced in 2019, South side of roof was replaced in 2020, North side is 15-20 years old, hot water heater is also 2019. The kitchen/dining room is large and open. Lots of room of to move around in this home. Located close to town. Estimated taxes with Homeowners is $1179. Call today to set up your showing.

2952 Lakewood Dr, Vandalia, 62471 4 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,464 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Peaceful Lakefront property just minutes from town! Enter into this home 2 bedrooms upstairs & a full bath attached to the master. Open kitchen and dining room combination with eat in snack bar. Brand new, stainless steel appliances included. Main floor laundry with brand new front load washer & dryer included. Screened in porch with amazing water front views. Full finished basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath & family room with full kitchen. Brand new carpet throughout. Completely remodeled home from top to bottom. Move in ready! Central Vac system included. This home also sits on 2 large lots & has water access with cabana, storage shed, & large dock with power. So much room to run & play both on land & in the water. Must see this home to truly appreciate all the beauty it offers.

