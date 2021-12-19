Lexington-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lexington, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lexington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

36690 Ray Road, Wanette, 74878 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This gorgeous modern home offers three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. featuring newly painted walls, brand new flooring and large windows that flood the house with natural light. Other highlights include granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms, a real wood burning fireplace, a sizable two car garage, and a massive hand welded pipe fence that spans the entire perimeter of the property. This house is perfect if you are looking for some peace and quiet, a place to accommodate pets or livestock, or a place to raise your family. This amazing home could be the perfect match for its new owner and its only 24 minutes outside of Purcell and 30 minutes away from Ada. This house sits completely move in ready and prepared to make new memories with its next owner.

503 Crestdale, Noble, 73068 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome home to this cozy 3 bed, 1.5 bath home located in Noble. As you walk in, you will notice the wood-look laminate flooring with light grey paint to brighten up the rooms. The living room is large enough for a sectional to enjoy a quiet evening watching a movie. The kitchen and dining room are located just off the living room. The kitchen offers updated countertops and fresh paint and added shelving for storage. The bedroom carpets have recently been cleaned. Shelving has been added to the laundry room to maximize storage space. The backyard offers plenty of space for pets.

1113 Magnolia Drive, Noble, 73068 3 Beds 2 Baths | $246,415 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Every Home has a Story! Style, comfort & quality are abundant with this unique design! You will immediately fall in love with the craftsmanship of this home! Natural light throughout Kitchen, living and dining. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Granite countertops in the kitchen, custom cabinetry, large pantry & so much more! Spacious living, Dining/Open concept kitchen. Appliances include gas range, microwave and dishwasher, wood-look tile in main living areas, mud bench, fireplace, LARGE closets & tons of storage throughout. Unique lighting fixtures with a flair. This inviting home is filled with character & gorgeous style. Super Sweet and Spacious is what I overheard from a client. Don't forget our 10 Year Q.B.W. structural warranty and the manufacture warranties-we also include a 1 Year Maintenance Free Service-If you don't want to change those filters no worries, we will take care of that for you! This home has it all! #Everyhomehasastory Estimate Completion Date February

8200 Pine Ridge Court, Noble, 73068 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Very well cared for newer home on acreage just outside town with large shop with electric & concrete floors. This home features 2 very large living rooms & an additional study or den off the large master bedroom, would also be a great nursery. Kitchen is oversized with an island and breakfast nook & also has formal dining room and panty as well as tons of counter space and breakfast bar. Split bedroom floor plan with 2 other bedrooms & full bath. Inside utility near the back door and side entry circle drive next to the oversized shop. HOA is for road maintenance.

