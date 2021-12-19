Farmington Police search for man who stole car with $6,000 worth of toys in it
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police are looking for the man they say swiped a van full of Salvation Army donations. Police say on Tuesday, a Salvation Army employee was shopping inside the Walmart on East Main St. for more toys.
That’s when 37-year-old Anthony Crespin allegedly took off with their white van with about $6,000 worth of toys inside. He is said to frequent Farmington and Bernalillo.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FPD Detective tip line at 505-599-1068. Those with information on the whereabouts of Crespin are asked to contact their local police department.
