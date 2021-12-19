Top homes for sale in Mansfield

(Mansfield, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mansfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

648 Palmer Road, Mansfield, 71052 4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Farm | 2,029 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Looking for a home in Stanley School District!! Look no more this 4-bedroom 2 bath brick home sits on 25 acres of land. The cozy feel of this home with its farmhouse touches of wooden ceiling and a woodburning stove. The home offers a fenced in back yard and mature fruit trees from apple, persimmon, plum, peach, muscadine, may haw and elderberry. This home also offers a open pole barn and storage building, and raised garden with perennial onions, basil, and asparagus. come make this beautiful place your home.

624 Holly Street, Grand Cane, 71032 4 Beds 4 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Custom built home on 2 acres on quiet street in Grand Cane. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath has all the space you need! With an open floorplan, this home has it all. In the kitchen, you can find a double oven, gas cooktop, double basin sink, and walk in pantry. Do you work from home, or have kids with stay at home learning? The custom shelves in the office nook make for the perfect area. Master suite has separate entrance to backyard, walk in shower and large soaker tub. Additional bedrooms share Jack & Jill bath. Escape to the backyard and enjoy a cool evening by the fire, or a relaxing dip in the pool or hot tub. Extras include workbench in garage, 2nd workshop off side of home and whole home generator.

861 Railroad Avenue, Mansfield, 71052 4 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,900 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Nice 4 Bedroom 2 full baths and a half bath, 2 living areas, spacious kitchen located in South Mansfield. This home has a 2 bedroom guest house located on property. A nice in ground pool in backyard with a workshop. Bring all offers no repairs will be made.

416 Gibbs Street, Mansfield, 71052 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,780 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Large home that was previously used as group home. Large rooms. Has all city utilities.

