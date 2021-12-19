ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, LA

Top homes for sale in Mansfield

Mansfield Updates
Mansfield Updates
 2 days ago

(Mansfield, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mansfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctUMn_0dR5yn1y00

648 Palmer Road, Mansfield, 71052

4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Farm | 2,029 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Looking for a home in Stanley School District!! Look no more this 4-bedroom 2 bath brick home sits on 25 acres of land. The cozy feel of this home with its farmhouse touches of wooden ceiling and a woodburning stove. The home offers a fenced in back yard and mature fruit trees from apple, persimmon, plum, peach, muscadine, may haw and elderberry. This home also offers a open pole barn and storage building, and raised garden with perennial onions, basil, and asparagus. come make this beautiful place your home.

For open house information, contact Ashley Veuleman, Toledo Town Realty, INC at 318-256-9844

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11039422)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxgBm_0dR5yn1y00

624 Holly Street, Grand Cane, 71032

4 Beds 4 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Custom built home on 2 acres on quiet street in Grand Cane. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath has all the space you need! With an open floorplan, this home has it all. In the kitchen, you can find a double oven, gas cooktop, double basin sink, and walk in pantry. Do you work from home, or have kids with stay at home learning? The custom shelves in the office nook make for the perfect area. Master suite has separate entrance to backyard, walk in shower and large soaker tub. Additional bedrooms share Jack & Jill bath. Escape to the backyard and enjoy a cool evening by the fire, or a relaxing dip in the pool or hot tub. Extras include workbench in garage, 2nd workshop off side of home and whole home generator.

For open house information, contact Hayli Cagle, Keller Williams Northwest at 318-213-1555

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14704661)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckGai_0dR5yn1y00

861 Railroad Avenue, Mansfield, 71052

4 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,900 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Nice 4 Bedroom 2 full baths and a half bath, 2 living areas, spacious kitchen located in South Mansfield. This home has a 2 bedroom guest house located on property. A nice in ground pool in backyard with a workshop. Bring all offers no repairs will be made.

For open house information, contact Carmen Jeter, Century 21 Elite at 318-746-8000

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14693771)

See more property details

416 Gibbs Street, Mansfield, 71052

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,780 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Large home that was previously used as group home. Large rooms. Has all city utilities.

For open house information, contact Cindy Taylor, T & T Realty LLC at 318-872-5548

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14713657)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, LA
City
Grand Cane, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Mansfield, LA
Business
City
South Mansfield, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Taylor
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Mansfield Updates

Mansfield Updates

Mansfield, LA
70
Followers
261
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mansfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy