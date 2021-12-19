Check out these homes for sale in Marshville now

(Marshville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marshville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

56 Ryan Meadows Drive, Monroe, 28110 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,325 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Looking for a new home in the Union County area for an affordable price? Look no further than Harkey Creek. And great news! Our newest phase is re-opening and there are multiple home sites to choose from! The Bramante 2 Story design is a wonderful open design which has the owner's suite and another bedroom on the main level with an additional bedroom, bathroom and loft area on the 2nd floor. There is also a flex room downstairs which could be an office or formal dining room. This home will come loaded with incredible features like an upgraded kitchen with large island, Quartz/Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, a covered porch and much more! Harkey Creek offers a clubhouse, community pool, playground, low union county taxes all close to shopping, restaurants, schools, etc. Delivery date is estimated. We are also offering $5,000 towards closing costs with the use of NVR Mortgage. This home is proposed to be built.

For open house information, contact Jerry Smith, NVR Homes, Inc./Ryan Homes at 704-249-0545

166 School Street, Peachland, 28133 3 Beds 1 Bath | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Welcome to small town living, beautiful well kept brick home in a nice quiet community, Peachland NC. This home offers a large kitchen dining room combination, nice size bedrooms and sits on 2 lots that combined equal .78 acers. Outside storage building was at one time a beauty shop and would make a nice she shed. Perfectly located 6 miles from the new Monroe by-pass makes for an easy commute to the Union, Mecklenburg area. Home of Jon G's Award Winning Texas Style BBQ.

For open house information, contact Eric Forbes, DW Realty Team Inc at 704-681-0650

124 Baucom Deese Road, Monroe, 28110 2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,217 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Cute Ranch plan in Unionville/Piedmont Schools. Great location near bypass, great primary or investment property for future development. Seller has two homes side by side for sale. 124 and 126 Baucom Deese Rd. Property has recorded shared driveway but no road maintenance agreement. One car carport with storage room. Large great room with fireplace. Cozy Kitchen with breakfast bar. Dining Room/Office/ 3rd Bedroom has closet. 2 additional large bedrooms, one with Half bath. Hall full bath. Patio in back and storage building. Water heater replaced 2019, HVAC approx 2014. Seller prefers to sell AS IS! Seller has done appraisal. No known issues. No record of Septic permit per county. Not sure if FHA or VA financing would work on home and road maintenance agreement. Please have the lender review.

For open house information, contact Emily Huffstetler, ProStead Realty at 704-333-8905x1

3712 Allenby Place, Monroe, 28110 5 Beds 4 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,427 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Calling for Highest & Best Saturday, November 13th at 9 am. Amazing home in Stratford subdivision on corner lot. First floor features crown moldings, wide baseboards & vinyl plank throughout. Den offers double French doors, can lights & tons of natural light. Large kitchen complete with over-sized granite counter tops, farmhouse sink, gas cook top, breakfast bar. & walk in pantry. Dining area with exquisite chandelier. Living room offers abundant space for entreating. First floor bedroom & full bath for guests. Primary bedroom has large walk in closets, vaulted ceiling & ceiling fan. Primary bath offers dual sink vanity, garden tub & standing shower. 3 additional bedroom's, 2 full baths, large laundry room & loft complete second floor. Backyard is fenced & offers a large patio & tons of space to make your own. Photo rendition of completed bathroom available upon request. Exclusions: patio furniture, washer/dryer, garage shelves, overhead garage storage, open to negotiate pool & gazebo.

For open house information, contact Dan Jones, Carolina Real Estate Experts The Dan Jones Group I at 704-709-3838