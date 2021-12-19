Take a look at these homes for sale in Page

(Page, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Page than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

801 Oak St, Page, 86040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $63,000 | 992 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This well-maintained 2016 Oak Creek home has all you could want and more! Located on a rented lot at Chapman Mobile Home Park, this home features a split floor plan with an open-concept, modern living room and eat-in kitchen, complete with central air! Enjoy the contemporary color scheme throughout this home, the wood-inspired linoleum and wonderful outdoor deck. All furnishings are included with the sale of this home. Space rent is $512.94 including tax. Financing options are available; call for details. Don't let this fantastic opportunity slip away! Call today!

For open house information, contact Heather Curtsinger, Rankin Realty at Lake Powell at 928-691-6444

201 Vermilion Ave, Page, 86040 4 Beds 2 Baths | $244,900 | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This 1996 Cavco has so much to offer! 4 Bedrooms, living room, family room, covered patio, fenced yard, RV parking. kitchen and dining area, large laundry room and the washer and dryer stay! This home has had some updating starting with a newer roof, flooring, windows and appliances. The main suite has undergone a transition and offers a tiled walk in shower with dual shower heads and a double vanity, bedroom features a walk in closet. a heat pump and a pellet stove in the family room. This property qualifies for an FHA loan or conventional financing- perfect for your family or investment property. Call me today for additional information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home!

For open house information, contact Holly Helme, Majestic View Properties, LLC at 928-660-3320

1550 West View Dr, Page, 86040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This lovely home should not be missed. Located on West View Dr this home boasts low maintenance landscaping, boat parking, great outdoor living space, a well thought out floorplan and lots of upgrades. In the last three to four years a new metal roof, all new flooring (tile and laminate) new counter tops, new interior and exterior paint, upgraded lighting and more have been added. Home has a nice size master, formal dining room as well as a good sized laundry area. There is plumbing for a pellet stove which could easily be added. The back yard has a wonderful covered patio with updated lighting, a garden area, play area, BBQ acre and plenty of kick back space while the front yard features low maintenance plants and red decorative rock. Just a couple of minute walk to the Rim Trail and Lake View Elementary.

For open house information, contact Heather Rankin, Rankin Realty at Lake Powell at 928-691-6444

200 Antelope Ave, Page, 86040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This warm and welcoming home could be your forever home or income producing as it has been used for both a home for a family with children, as a successful VRBO and now as a rental. Completely upgraded and updated in 2016 with new roof, flooring, appliances, etc. It's ready to move in. This home is a gem, call to see it today. There is a wood stove however it is inoperable at this time as it was disconnected when the new metal roof was put on. Tenant needs 24 hour notice to see home.

For open house information, contact Lee Ann Warner, Glen Canyon Realty at 928-645-3302