Calling all those who live, work, shop or own a business in Trenton: the city is seeking input on how to use grant money to revitalize its downtown. As part of the state’s Department of Community Affairs Neighborhood Preservation Program, the city, in October, was awarded a five-year designation, which includes an initial $125,000 grant being used to help gather input from residents and business owners on how best to invigorate its downtown, according to a statement released by the city. There will be further grant funding over the next four years.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO