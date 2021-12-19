ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets-Nuggets Game Postponed From Sunday

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA has postponed the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets game scheduled for Sunday....

92.7 The Block

Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1472262282713382912 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 18) afternoon within moments of each other, and the […]
Deadline

NBA Postpones Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, More Games Due To Covid-19

The NBA has postponed 5 upcoming games involving 9 teams due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Affected Sunday matches include the Denver Nuggets against the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers against the Atlanta Hawks, and the New Orleans Pelicans against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cavaliers had 5 players enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for Covid-19: Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine, and RJ Nembhard. They join previously added, Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley. The Brooklyn Nets have 10 players in protocol including Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. Irving has yet to comply with...
WTOP

Wizards game at Brooklyn on Tuesday postponed due to Nets’ COVID-19 outbreak

Wizards-Nets game Tuesday postponed due to COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Now 31 games into their 2021-22 regular season schedule, the Wizards have had their first game postponed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus. This time, however, it’s not their team that was directly affected. Last...
storycityherald.com

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and prediction

The Denver Nuggets (15-14) stop by Barclays Center Sunday for a 7:30 p.m. ET game against the Brooklyn Nets (21-9). Below, we look at the Nuggets vs. Nets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Brooklyn has been crippled by the NBA's health and safety...
NESN

NBA Postpones Next Two Nets Games Due To Ten Players In COVID Protocols

The NBA has postponed each of the next two games for the Brooklyn Nets as the team has ten players who have entered COVID protocols, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets were scheduled to take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday which will now be played at a later date due to Brooklyn’s recent COVID outbreak. Shortly after, Wojnarowski reported that Tuesday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards would also be postponed. The update may be a relief for the Nets after Kevin Durant, the league’s leading scorer, was forced to miss the team’s defeat to the Orlando Magic on Sunday Saturday due to entering the protocols.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Nets postpone remainder of homestand

The Brooklyn Nets’ scheduled games against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday and Washington Wizards on Tuesday were postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak around the team. As of Tuesday, the Nets had 10 players in the league’s health and safety protocols, including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, whom...
