Nets-Nuggets Game Postponed From Sunday

The NBA has postponed 5 upcoming games involving 9 teams due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
Affected Sunday matches include the Denver Nuggets against the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers against the Atlanta Hawks, and the New Orleans Pelicans against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Cavaliers had 5 players enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for Covid-19: Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine, and RJ Nembhard. They join previously added, Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley.
The Brooklyn Nets have 10 players in protocol including Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. Irving has yet to comply with...
