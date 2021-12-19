Nets-Nuggets Game Postponed From Sunday

The NBA has postponed each of the next two games for the Brooklyn Nets as the team has ten players who have entered COVID protocols, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets were scheduled to take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday which will now be played at a later date due to Brooklyn’s recent COVID outbreak. Shortly after, Wojnarowski reported that Tuesday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards would also be postponed. The update may be a relief for the Nets after Kevin Durant, the league’s leading scorer, was forced to miss the team’s defeat to the Orlando Magic on Sunday Saturday due to entering the protocols.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO