House hunt Park Rapids: See what’s on the market now

Park Rapids Daily
 2 days ago

(Park Rapids, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Park Rapids than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STsPL_0dR5yDRw00

54828 Pearl Street, Osage, 56570

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This 2-bed, 2-bathroom home offers an open floor plan with good sized bedrooms and unfinished basement for expansion. Situated on 1.57 acres with beautiful oaks right across the road from Straight Lake. Complete with oversized double detached garage.

For open house information, contact Eric G Wolff, Wolff & Simon Real Estate at 218-237-7770

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6Eyp_0dR5yDRw00

26820 Iris Drive, Park Rapids, 56470

2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This well-kept 2-bedroom, 1 bath seasonal cabin features stunning hardwood flooring and pine tongue and groove throughout. The 2.24 acres offers great tree cover and 193' of quality lakeshore. Great fishing opportunity in a beautiful setting. Call for details.

For open house information, contact Eric G Wolff, Wolff & Simon Real Estate at 218-237-7770

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMqHy_0dR5yDRw00

16809 County 81, Park Rapids, 56470

3 Beds 3 Baths | $107,350 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Equity Builder! What a rare find in this crazy market. Manufactured home on a full basement that needs some TLC to bring it into it's full glory! Prime acreage lot. Large stick built addition and garage, along with another garage and pole building. You better hurry and visit this home now. All situated on 5 acres!

For open house information, contact Sean McDonald, RE/MAX Results - Longville at 218-363-3332

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyBjg_0dR5yDRw00

803 North Street E, Park Rapids, 56470

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2021

CH1061 New construction; 3 bedroom 2 bath features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and has everything on one level. Included are custom Rustic Alder cabinets. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and a private bath. There is also a finished attic for extra storage. The efficient natural gas in-floor heating system also provides on-demand hot water. There is an attached heated garage. This beautiful home is located in Park Rapids close to a golf course and downtown for shopping and dining.

For open house information, contact Marvel J Haynes, Coldwell Banker Clack Dennis at 218-732-3381

