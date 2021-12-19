ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Watch Now: How to cope with holiday loneliness, and more videos to improve your life

By VideoElephant
Times and Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some ways to cope with loneliness...

thetandd.com

azpbs.org

Expert shows how to best manage holiday stress

The holiday season can be a stressful time of year for a variety of reasons, but one way to help “manage” holiday stress is to adjust your diet to help with overall physical and mental well-being. Doctor Loreena Ryder with the Naturopathic Physicians Group joined us earlier today to talk about “eating cleaner” during the holiday season.
TheConversationAU

Stressful Christmas? How meditation can (and can't) help you through a nightmare lunch

Images of happy families, joyous celebrations and perfectly wrapped presents. Must be Christmas, right? While these cues can be linked to eager anticipation and enthusiasm, they can also remind us of stress, obligations, planning and interpersonal conflicts. Celebrations with family and friends can be marred by bickering and disagreement. They can also be amplified by the social awkwardness of re-entering the busy public world after nearly two years of COVID restrictions. As people around the world begin to emerge from their cocoons, many will experience anxiety and some loneliness. Lost loved ones, limited travel opportunities, and family rifts can trigger intense...
WWLP 22News

Tips on how to cope with loss over the holidays

(Mass Appeal) – For people who have lost a loved one, the holiday can be very difficult. Ken Dolan DelVecchio, author, therapist, and Clinical Social Worker is joining me today with tips on how to cope with loss over the holidays. What can you do for someone who is grieving?
WEKU

How your brain copes with grief, and why it takes time to heal

Holidays are never quite the same after someone we love dies. Even small aspects of a birthday or a Christmas celebration — an empty seat at the dinner table, one less gift to buy or make — can serve as jarring reminders of how our lives have been forever changed. Although these realizations are hard to face, clinical psychologist Mary-Frances O'Connor says we shouldn't avoid them or try to hide our feelings.
#Loneliness
cityline.tv

How To Improve Your Etiquette And Handle Holiday Parties Like A Pro

The Holidays are upon us, so here are 4 burning holiday etiquette questions answered!. Question 1: What is the best way to divide holiday time with your kids after divorce?. First of all, we want to adhere to the court agreement. If there’s none in place, think about what you want to do for yourself. A lot of moms don’t think about themselves this holiday season, so envision that— what do you want to do? As well, think about what makes more sense for your children.
spectrumlocalnews.com

How families with children with disabilities cope with holiday anxiety

Melissa and Michael Nirelli have three rambunctious kids. Like many families, they’re busy with day-to-day life while getting ready for the holidays. “Well, I feel like it’s the hustle and the bustle right now and trying to get everything done and trying to make everything as magical as possible,” Melissa Nirelli said.
Santa Clarita Radio

How To Cope With Mental Health Problems This Holiday Season

Mental health concerns have been on the rise since the start of the global pandemic. With so many people dealing with social isolation, loss, unemployment, and fear of the uncertain future, reports of chronic stress, anxiety, and depression have skyrocketed. Now that the holidays are here, experts are concerned that these numbers will only continue to rise.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
stgeorgeutah.com

The most wonderful time of the year – or is it? How to combat loneliness during the holidays

FEATURE — The holiday season brings mistletoe, caroling, eggnog, gift-giving, family and friends. However, for a variety of reasons, it can also bring loneliness. A recent survey from the American Association of Retired Persons found that 31% of respondents said they had felt lonely during the holiday season sometime in the past five years, and 41% worried about a family member or friend feeling alone. Though loneliness is common, there are things you can do to enjoy the season, no matter what your situation. Consider these tips.
psychologytoday.com

Healing Holiday Loneliness, One Neighbor at a Time

Three-quarters of nursing home residents in 2020 reported in a survey that they felt lonelier than usual. Youth anxiety and depression doubled from pre-pandemic levels in the first pandemic year, which is largely attributable to social isolation. Making an effort to reach out to those who are alone during the...
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Coping with Holiday Blues and Depression

The stress of the holidays triggers sadness and depression for many people. This time of year is especially difficult because there’s an expectation of feeling merry and generous. People compare their emotions to what they assume others are experiencing or what they’re supposed to feel and then think that they alone fall short. They judge themselves and feel like an outsider.
psychologytoday.com

Moving Through The Holidays With Depression

You wish it was the most wonderful time of the year but... it isn't. When you live with depression - or any chronic illness - it's best to set realistic goals about celebrations and festivities. Navigating the holidays is a challenge for most of us. And, now, adding pandemic restrictions...
Psych Centra

How to Cope When Your Spouse Lives with Depression

It’s natural to feel concerned and want to help your spouse if they live with a mental health condition. But self-care is also key — for both of you. When someone you love is going through difficulties, you may focus on supporting them and carrying the weight of many aspects of your life together.
Wiscnews.com

How to help those who have lost loved ones to suicide cope with grief during the holidays

No matter the merriment of the season, the holidays remain a struggle for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. In 2020, COVID-19 isolated many people from their families. Ironically, that isolation may have spared suicide-loss survivors some suffering; with no family gathering, one was less likely to notice the empty seat at the table. But this year, with many families coming together, grief will surely find its place.
powerofpositivity.com

15 Motivating Mantras That Can Improve Your Life

If you want to improve your life but need a motivational boost, using these mantras can help you. These motivating mantras will inspire you to do what it takes to make your life better. Writing mantras can help, or you can use the ones that you find here. Sometimes all...
lookout.co

Coping with holiday blues: Kaiser Permanente provides tips to reduce stress, anxiety and sadness

The holidays can be a joyful time filled with “good tidings and cheer.” But not everyone feels happy during the holiday season. The long-lasting COVID-19 pandemic has led to job losses causing economic difficulties and family stress. Many are worried about not having enough money or time to get everything done. The holidays can also leave people feeling isolated or lonely.
