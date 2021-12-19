ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandersville, GA

Sandersville-curious? These homes are on the market

Sandersville Journal
Sandersville Journal
 2 days ago

(Sandersville, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sandersville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rC8RU_0dR5y3hv00

407 S Smith Road, Sandersville, 31082

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Cute brick 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home on Smith Street in Sandersville. Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room with big window and fireplace, separate dining room. Large screened-in porch to enjoy your morning and evenings. Home is on a beautiful corner lot with flowering brushes and a circular drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkHwS_0dR5y3hv00

620 Sparta Road, Sandersville, 31082

1 Bed 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 4 Square Feet | Built in 1996

The four acres of prime real estate is located in high visibility area and is a corner lot that corners both highway 15 N and M. Friedman road ( hospital road). The commercial land has access to power and water and underground gas connection. The property is conveniently located near the Fall Line Freeway ; the local Hospital is adjacent to the property , other medical and local businesses are nearby as well as the busy downtown businesses and restaurants , courthouse , police station and fire department. There is a great deal of commercial and non-commercial traffic along the thoroughfare. The property is an excellent site for multi-commercial uses . The building adjacent to this property is also for sale and has a large multi -office layout and is on approximately one acre. To see one or both properties , please call agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNzhV_0dR5y3hv00

204 Cook Street, Sandersville, 31082

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This cute Ranch brick home has over 1300 sqft. There's 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath, and lots of storage. There's a fenced back yard & all walking distance to downtown shopping. This home does need some TLC, but priced accordingly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfLlu_0dR5y3hv00

627 Sunhill Road, Sandersville, 31082

3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Calling all investors! This 3BR/1BA home already has a tenant in place. Located close to town, one level living & well maintained!

