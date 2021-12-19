Take a look at these homes on the Windsor market now

(Windsor, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Windsor. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

637 Avoca Farm Road, Merry Hill, 27957 3 Beds 3 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in None

Built circa 1785-1790, Elmwood is set on 4.4 acres overlooking Salmon Creek, just off the Albemarle Sound. Located in Eastern North Carolina, Elmwood is a beautifully restored 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, Federal style 2 story center hall with outbuildings consisting of a pump house, pavilion, potting shed, brandy house with sauna and large garage. Just two hours from Raleigh, 90 minutes from Norfolk and the Outer Banks. Elmwood is ideal for buyers interested in history, privacy, lovely surroundings, abundant wildlife, gardening, birdwatching and boating. Two docks on Salmon Creek, one deepwater with electric and water for a 60' boat and one for a 30' boat along with a boat ramp offer easy access to Salmon Creek and the Albemarle Sound. Just minutes from Scotch Hall Preserve with a world class Arnold Palmer Signature golf course.

For open house information, contact Bobby Harrell, Harrell & Associates at 252-441-7887

408 Granville Street, Windsor, 27983 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,363 Square Feet | Built in 1940

What a great place to call home! Come check out this brick home with detached garage! Plenty of room to entertain family and friends. Relax on the front screened porch with your morning coffee or warm up by the fireplace on those cool Carolina evenings. With a little TLC and your great ideas, you can make this your forever home. Won't last long! Give our office a call today to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Bertha Pyne, Selective Homes at 252-321-9784

213 Majestic Circle, Merry Hill, 27957 4 Beds 4 Baths | $819,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Enter the knotty pine double front door to the spectacular wall of windows overlooking the Sound. Built by one of the area's premier contractors - Layton Home Builders - this home features an open floor plan which takes full advantage of the Sound views. The Acadia Wood floors - hand scraped - add a touch of elegance to the living area. The kitchen is sure to please the Chef in you with Quartz countertops and bar, custom cabinets, and top of the line appliances.Soumd views continue to the first floor master bedroom with windows on 2 sides. Outdoor living is made easy with a 35' wide porch.

For open house information, contact Danny Copenhaver, SHP Realty, LLC at 252-482-4006