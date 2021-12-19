House hunt Avon: See what’s on the market now

(Avon, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Avon. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

32270 Hwy 6, Edwards, 81632 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,992 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Are you looking for a property that has privacy and space for all of your toys and room to have a nice greenhouse or garden? This ''entry level'' single family home sits on over an acre of land close to Edwards ''the center of Vail Valley'' opening up many possibilities. Currently zoned RSL. This may be your opportunity for a future small development as well. The value is in the ''land''!

1081 Vail View Drive #B106, Vail, 81657 2 Beds 1 Bath | $495,000 | Single Family Attached | 676 Square Feet | Built in 1973

4630 Vail Racquet Club, Vail, 81657 1 Bed 1 Bath | $475,000 | Condominium | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Enjoy the picturesque setting of this wonderful creek side condo. Just minutes away from Vail Village via car or free Town of Vail bus service. Racquet Club homeowners enjoy full health club amenities - including pool, spa, fitness center, eight tennis courts and an on-site front desk, restaurant & bar - Seize the opportunity today!

1201 Eagle Drive, Eagle-Vail, 81620 5 Beds 8 Baths | $3,250,000 | Duplex | 6,439 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This luxury home with sweeping views and grand sunsets from Whisky Hills located minutes from Beaver Creek and Vail will be loved by you. your guests and future generations. Just steps to the Stone Creek Trail head and a beautiful hike to Beaver Creek. Welcoming home with charming intimate spaces which can transform to entertain large parties and sleep over 20. Boasting luxurious thoughtful finishes with solid construction through out this home. You will love the hand hewn oak floors with radiant heat and enjoy cooking in a chefs kitchen. All floors have high ceilings and walk out to decks with expansive windows bringing in Colorado sunlight. This home comes complete with a lovely Caretakers-Mother In Law suite with both an interior and separate entrance. Solar energy installed 2 years ago make for very low utilities and fixed cost. A generational home with long established short term rentals. The best of all worlds with time to enjoy your home this winter and excellent income. All levels open to decks and patios and exterior access. Enjoy the most beautiful Sunsets!Call me to see this fabulous house!!

