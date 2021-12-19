ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

House hunt Magee: See what’s on the market now

Magee Updates
 2 days ago

(Magee, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Magee. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

100 S Main Street, Mendenhall, 39114

22 Beds 19 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 18,000 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Dont miss your opportunity to own a property that is full of History in Mendenhall! This beautiful, historic building is nestled near the heart of Mendenhall. If you are looking for the perfect home with tons of space, look no further! If you have always dreamed of owning a business, this space would be absolutely perfect! This property was a family owned Hotel and Restaurant for over 85 years, known as The Mendenhall Hotel, and "World Famous" Revolving Tables. With so many of its original features and characteristics still in place, this place is extremely unique. The dining hall still holds the unique "Revolving Tables", as well as original dinner ware that can be purchased. Just off the Dining hall is the large, commercial kitchen. There are over 20 guest rooms, many with private baths, and a few that share a jack-and-jill style bath. You will also find a private wing that has been used for many years as an owners wing. The opportunities for this place are limitless. This property could be used as either commercial or residential. Act fast, and schedule a private showing today! Please note: The building was professionally staged for the photos and is being sold with limited furniture remaining.

For open house information, contact Hartley Havard, Havard Real Estate Group, Llc at 601-340-9656

416 Ne North Hill Drive, Magee, 39111

3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,238 Square Feet | Built in 1972

CALLING ALL INVESTORS! This is a fixer upper that needs some TLC. The property is being sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Tarrah Lockhart, W Real Estate Llc at 601-499-0952

911 Woodie Drive, Mendenhall, 39114

3 Beds 3 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,087 Square Feet | Built in 1970

You do not want to miss out on this beautifully remodeled, three bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of Mendenhall! When you enter the home, you will love the welcoming fireplace and spacious open living space, and new luxury vinyl wood flooring throughout. The kitchen is complete with new countertops, subway tile backsplash, and new stainless stove. The living room is complete with a large fireplace and hearth, and is open to the kitchen and dining area. The master bedroom features an en-suite master bath with a custom tiled tub surround, a spacious closet, additional built-in cabinetry and access to the basement/storm shelter area. One guestroom is complete with a private bath, with a walk-in shower. The other guest room is spacious and has access to a guest bath, conveniently located in the hallway. Outside you will love the privacy and oversized patio that this space offers. There is also a workshop/tool shed complete with a roll-up door to store all of your extra yard tools! Don't delay, call for a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Hartley Havard, Havard Real Estate Group, Llc at 601-340-9656

355 Blackwell Road, Mendenhall, 39114

4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,852 Square Feet | Built in 1970

If you are looking for that ''country living'', then this is the home for you! This home has so much to offer! From the vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen, large great room and big yard.. this is a property you do not want to miss out on! Come check it out!

For open house information, contact Justin Hutton, Hopper Properties at 601-724-1435

Magee, MS
