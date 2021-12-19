Top homes for sale in Hailey

(Hailey, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hailey than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2806 Summit 1 Condo Dr, Sun Valley, 83353 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,095,000 | Condominium | 1,791 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Warm, charming, and private, this cottage-style end unit has everything you want for your Sun Valley getaway. The gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliance (including double oven) overlooks the open living area and deck. The 2nd floor features a spacious primary bedroom with views, a fireplace and private deck. The en suite bathroom has a separate shower, soaker tub, and

3628 Ranch Ct, Sun Valley, 83353 2 Beds 2 Baths | $805,000 | Condominium | 1,034 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Stunning interior remodel, one level, private end unit sold fully furnished and with a car! Thermostat controlled gas fireplace, alder cabinets & doors, custom cabinets with quartz counter tops, new flooring, radiant heat in bathroom floors, new lighting and window coverings. Located on a creek with an expanded Trex deck and peaceful setting. Near the clubhouse with parking in front of the condo!

101 Skyline Dr, Sun Valley, 83353 3 Beds 4 Baths | $4,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Perched above the Elkhorn Golf Course with incredible 360 degree views of Baldy, Dollar and the Boulder Mountains, this Sun Valley home underwent an extensive remodel in 2021 that transformed every room of the house and included all new landscaping and hardscaping. A true Sun Valley legacy property, this home is built for entertaining and is a move-in ready gateway to mountain living.

102 Canyon Rd, Blaine County, 83333 5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,825 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Wonderful sunny and light well kept home on a large landscaped tow acre parcel that offers sun and views. This 5 bedroom /4.5 bath needs to be seen to be appreciated,. It has a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, wood floors, top of the line appliances (Wolf, Sub-Zero, Bosch), main floor master, three car heated garage with an ADU above it,, heated pavers, storage shed by raised gardens

