On the hunt for a home in Shallotte? These houses are on the market

(Shallotte, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shallotte will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

203 W Main Street, Sunset Beach, 28468 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Classic ocean front beach home. Beautifully remodeled to keep that nostalgic charm . Perfect location. Close to the middle of town , leave the car in the driveway and walk everywhere.Four bedroom four bathThis is an excellent beach rental2021 rentals over $37,000 reserved so far

For open house information, contact Roger D Spaugh, Coldwell Banker Sloane at 910-579-1808

9047 Sw Oak Ridge Plantation Dr., Calabash, 28467 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Awesome location and spacious open floor plan conveniently located between Calabash and Sunset Beach. Pictures and plan are similar to home being built but not exact. Home being built is larger than plan in mls.Home under construction has upgrades to this listing.

For open house information, contact Norma "Lynne" Bryant, BH & G Elliott Coastal Living at 843-280-5704

8883 Lansdowne Drive Nw, Calabash, 28467 4 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,063 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This lovely, well maintained, 4BR/3BA home is being sold beautifully furnished (with a few exceptions). A new roof, HVAC and Hot Water Tank were put in 2020. Refrigerator, range & microwave were replaced in the last two years. You will love the open floor plan with a spacious Great Room w/fireplace, large dining area and the kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and counter space plus an island. There are 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. The Master Suite includes an ensuite with double sink vanities, whirlpool tub & separate shower. The Sunroom and upstairs Bonus Room & bath are not included in the square footage as it wasn't permitted. The Grill Master in your family is going to love the outside kitchen, large deck and patio. This home lends itself to easy living and entertaining. Enjoy all the amenities that Brunswick Plantation has to offer: 3 top golf courses, hot tub, outdoor pool & indoor salt water pool, tennis, pickleball, clubhouse, fitness center and conference rooms. You are just minutes from Calabash Restaurants & shops, North Myrtle Beach, and beautiful Sunset Beach. Don't miss your opportunity to see this lovely home.

For open house information, contact Krueger Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-457-6713

214 Cable Lake Circle, Carolina Shores, 28467 5 Beds 4 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,001 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Welcome to the ever-popular community of Calabash Lakes! Where you are close to everything & your lawn care is taken care of for you, giving you more time to enjoy beach and golf life! This spacious home is the perfect sized for making family memories! It welcomes you with a lovely stone accent exterior and large covered front porch. As you enter you are greeted by dining room, and the home opens up to large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 36'' staggered cabinets and large open concept living room for family gatherings. The lot is very private and has some very beautiful trees giving a buffer of privacy. Master bedroom is downstairs with an enormous walk in closet and dual vanity with lots of elbow room. There is a fantastic storage in this home! The upstairs has 3 generously sized guest bedrooms with oversized closets, plus a roomy bonus room. Other special features include high end rainsoft water softener with reverse osmosis, and laundry ionizer. Onsite amenities include large zero entry outdoor pool, shuffleboard, tennis & pickleball courts, indoor clubhouse with fitness center, large gathering area and so much more. Live like you are on vacation! Golf cart friendly community. HOA's include the lawncare, water for your irrigation, mulching, pressure washing and all of the wonderful amenities that Calabash Lakes has to offer. You are just minutes away from tons of great restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, pharmacies, coffee shops, library, ice cream shops and so much more. Short drive to award winning Sunset Beach. You must see this one!

For open house information, contact Suzanne M Polino, ASAP Realty at 910-880-2643