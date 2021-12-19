Take a look at these homes for sale in La Grange

(La Grange, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in La Grange. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

117 Holloway Street, La Grange, 78945 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This charming home is a must-see property in the heart of La Grange. The front yard boasts a classic exterior, beautiful landscaping, carpet grass and a large oak tree. This 1,482 square foot home comprises of three bedrooms and two full baths. The kitchen is spacious and airy with ample cabinet space. The backyard is fully fenced with 3 sheds for storage or hobbies and a dog run. Wood flooring throughout. The highly sought after location offers easy access to La Grange’s many restaurants and shops not to mention Frisch Auf Valley Country Club. This adorable split level won’t last long.

443 S Ellinger Rd, La Grange, 78945 3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 2021

WHO doesn't WANT to own?. a BRAND NEW HOME in LA GRANGE, TEXAS..... ....HILL & CO. BUILDERS are offering you, the rare opportunity to do just that! A Custom Home, built by Hill & Co. Builders, owner Dustin Hill! Make an appointment and visit with the builder today! Please note.....The Builder has requested, all offers include, Buyers Proof of Funds, if paying by Cash or... Approval letter from the Bank or Lender of choice, stating approval is specific to this piece of property and floor plan. You may view floor plan and renderings in the listing?s photos.

143 East Pearl Street, La Grange, 78945 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,124 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Tons of bungalow charm in this mid 30's brick home! Wood floors throughout. Formal front room with fireplace.Small but "bright" room off the living area with it's own access. Formal dining with built-ins. Den off the dining with french doors. Office/craft room w/built-ins and access to the second floor. Second full bath is "pretty in pink". :Primary suite on the main level. Primary bath has double vanities and walk-in shower. Upstairs there is plenty of room for two bedrooms and lots of storage options as well. Concrete driveway to detached oversized one-car garage and workshop area. Concrete walkway to front door. The backyard is a lovely oasis with a small brick patio off the mudroom/kitchen. Plenty of mature landscaping. The covered koi pond is a great spot to get your "zen" on + unique upper round garden area and fun funky treehouse area out behind garage. Rianni tankless water heater. HVAC units for both levels. Gutters. Plenty of potential come and make this your own. Estate in probate. Being sold in as is condition.

