ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in La Grange

La Grange Voice
La Grange Voice
 2 days ago

(La Grange, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in La Grange. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ou3b_0dR5xsAA00

117 Holloway Street, La Grange, 78945

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This charming home is a must-see property in the heart of La Grange. The front yard boasts a classic exterior, beautiful landscaping, carpet grass and a large oak tree. This 1,482 square foot home comprises of three bedrooms and two full baths. The kitchen is spacious and airy with ample cabinet space. The backyard is fully fenced with 3 sheds for storage or hobbies and a dog run. Wood flooring throughout. The highly sought after location offers easy access to La Grange’s many restaurants and shops not to mention Frisch Auf Valley Country Club. This adorable split level won’t last long.

For open house information, contact Chip Bubela, Team Bubela Real Estate at 512-308-6696

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-457368)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJdkm_0dR5xsAA00

443 S Ellinger Rd, La Grange, 78945

3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 2021

WHO doesn't WANT to own?. a BRAND NEW HOME in LA GRANGE, TEXAS..... ....HILL & CO. BUILDERS are offering you, the rare opportunity to do just that! A Custom Home, built by Hill & Co. Builders, owner Dustin Hill! Make an appointment and visit with the builder today! Please note.....The Builder has requested, all offers include, Buyers Proof of Funds, if paying by Cash or... Approval letter from the Bank or Lender of choice, stating approval is specific to this piece of property and floor plan. You may view floor plan and renderings in the listing?s photos.

For open house information, contact Lisa Corker, HART LAND REAL ESTATE at 979-968-3892

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-132291)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWBSl_0dR5xsAA00

143 East Pearl Street, La Grange, 78945

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,124 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Tons of bungalow charm in this mid 30's brick home! Wood floors throughout. Formal front room with fireplace.Small but "bright" room off the living area with it's own access. Formal dining with built-ins. Den off the dining with french doors. Office/craft room w/built-ins and access to the second floor. Second full bath is "pretty in pink". :Primary suite on the main level. Primary bath has double vanities and walk-in shower. Upstairs there is plenty of room for two bedrooms and lots of storage options as well. Concrete driveway to detached oversized one-car garage and workshop area. Concrete walkway to front door. The backyard is a lovely oasis with a small brick patio off the mudroom/kitchen. Plenty of mature landscaping. The covered koi pond is a great spot to get your "zen" on + unique upper round garden area and fun funky treehouse area out behind garage. Rianni tankless water heater. HVAC units for both levels. Gutters. Plenty of potential come and make this your own. Estate in probate. Being sold in as is condition.

For open house information, contact Lisa Corker, HART LAND REAL ESTATE at 979-968-3892

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-133611)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
La Grange, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Brand New Home#Hill Co#A Custom Home#Builder#Cash#Bank#French
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
La Grange Voice

La Grange Voice

La Grange, TX
53
Followers
300
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Grange Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy