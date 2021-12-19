Check out these Romeo homes on the market

(Romeo, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Romeo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5570 North, Dryden, 48428 2 Beds 3 Baths | $219,000 | Duplex | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1954

ZONED COMMERCIAL, 1600 sq ft Cape Cod DUPLEX with secured fenced lot in the Village of Dryden Lapeer County. Walking distance to downtown and schools. Location provides Easy access to M53 or M24. Zoned Commercial.

3490 Black Cherry, Oakland, 48363 4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,290,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,405 Square Feet | Built in 2001

At the direction of a talented designer, and by the hands of master craftsmen, this stunning home has been beautifully renovated over the last two years with stunning attention to detail! A fresh paint palette presides over 8,000 square feet of casually elegant living space. Gorgeous new hardwood floors adorn the main floor. The office has a new coffered ceiling and stunning new bath, doubling as a 1st floor bedroom. The kitchen, dining and great rooms overlook the beautiful grounds with expansive rebuilt patios adding outdoor living space. Four ensuite bedrooms upstairs feature 10-ft ceilings and walk-in closets and new carpeting throughout. The master suite is a tranquil respite with a sitting area and fireplace. The lower level is action-packed! Fantastic theater with luxury seating, workout area, 5th BR, full bath, secure wine cellar, and 2nd kitchen! New mechanicals incl: Dimensional roof, 2 furnaces, 2 A/C, 2 H2o heaters, whole house generator, central vac. Much more in docs!

1657 Royal Birkdale, Oxford, 48371 4 Beds 3 Baths | $594,504 | Single Family Residence | 2,626 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new 2-story home under construction on a premium site in Paint Creek Estates, a golf course community, in Oxford Twp. The Wynstone Manor--family room, library, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, covered loggia and 3-car side-entry garage. Kitchen with GE range, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Granite countertops in kitchen and crown molding. . Fireplace at family room. Recessed lighting. Interior paint, trim and plumbing upgrades. Three-piece rough plumbing in basement, programmable thermostat, central air and home warranty. Virtual tour is of a comparable floor pland and not of this home. Occupancy--120 Days.

48902 Pioneer Ave, Macomb, 48042 4 Beds 3 Baths | $406,720 | Single Family Residence | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 2021

4-bedroom, 2450 square foot colonial w/ a 2 car garage. You have a spacious kitchen and island that comes with a 9" overhang, granite countertops, ceramic tile floor, recessed lighting, staggered cabinets with soft close drawers and doors. In the great room you have a gas fireplace with a mantle and stone surround, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. in the study you have crown molding and wainscotting. With 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2 full bathrooms, there is plenty of space in the home. The master bathroom has two sinks with a separate soaking tub and shower. The main bathroom has one sink, ceramic tile behind the bathtub with an accent strip for decoration. Throughout the rest of the home you have a 2-story brick covered porch, mud room lockers, crown molding in the foyer/upper hallway, bronze door trim throughout, bronze lighting package, box newel post bay window at nook, central air and much more.

