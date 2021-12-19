Football Team's Daniel Wise: Activated from COVID-19 list

Over the last couple of years, former longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher has been rumored as a candidate for several college football jobs. According to The Tennessean, Fisher interviewed for the opening at East Tennessee State and is “putting serious thought into the position and may accept it if offered.”
Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer opened up to NFL.com about his firing earlier this week. One comment in particular by Meyer is facing heavy scrutiny on social media. Meyer, who was fired “for cause” following a disastrous, drama-filled tenure in Jacksonville, believes things are too fragile with football...
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson weighed in on Dak Prescott earlier this week. Prescott had been playing at an MVP level for the first two months of the season, though his play has fallen off in recent weeks. Can the Cowboys still win a Super...
The Eagles are hosting Washington in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. They were originally supposed to square off on Sunday afternoon. However, things changed as a result of a COVID outbreak in the Washington organization. Washington had 23 players on the COVID list at one point during the...
Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan didn’t hold back on Sunday when discussing Trevor Lawrence’s former head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired this past week just 13 games into his (...)
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world stood silent but for one game – perhaps the best rivalry game in the sport. Army and Navy are brothers on the battlefield, but bitter enemies on the gridiron. For the 122nd time, the two teams took the field this afternoon to settle their differences.
These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys are feeling themselves after their third straight win and 10th of the season. After shutting down the New York Giants and winning 21-6 over Dallas’ rival, Diggs was asked how well he thinks the Cowboys’ defense stacks up with other defenses. His answer was straightforward and confident: Dallas is the best.
Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
Why does it always have to be good news/bad news with this Philadelphia Eagles team? Just as we all were finally getting over the fact that the NFL’s league offices screwed the Birds by moving what was supposed to be a Sunday afternoon game to one that will be played on Tuesday evening (hey, some of us don’t heal as quickly as others), the smiles that crossed our face early on Sunday have been replaced by Sunday evening eye-rolls.
Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a massive blow on Sunday Night Football. Not only did they lose the game, but they also lost Chris Godwin for the remainder of the year. The injury was upgraded from an MCL sprain to a torn ACL, meaning Godwin won’t be available in the NFL Playoffs.
Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday. Bradshaw is...
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has been essential to the team’s ground game this season. But will a recent injury be enough to keep him off the field for a second week in a row?. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Pollard will be active for today’s game...
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
