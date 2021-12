Williams (triceps) will play Sunday against the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams will be able to suit up Sunday despite initial concerns that he was dealing with an injury that could cause him to miss multiple weeks. With 62 tackles (26 solo), 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble and recovery on the season, Williams will try and help the Giants' defense slow down the high-powered Cowboys offense Sunday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO