Take a look at these homes on the Camden market now

(Camden, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Camden will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

200 Bounty, Camden, 38320 2 Beds 2 Baths | $118,900 | Mobile Home | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful Kentucky Lake is just a short walk away from this perfect retreat! Get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy your free time in this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home. If you love to entertain you will love the open floor plan with a spacious living room that opens to the kitchen/dining area and into the SUNROOM addition with a wall of windows to enjoy the beautiful scenery. A boat launch is .03 miles and a perfect spot to swim. Boat slip rentals are available at Birdsong Marina or Wildlife Cove located minutes away. Approximately 90 minutes from Nashville.

70 Pilot Knob Rd, Eva, 38333 1 Bed 1 Bath | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 240 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Working vacation/short term rental. Cute 240 sq foot cabin on 1 acre, with full RV hook up. Queen bed, futon, kitchen, 3/4 bath. Tankless water heater, mini split air/heat. Furnishings stay. City water, septic, dish tv. Property set up for 2 additional cabins. Listed currently on Airbnb and VRBO. Verified gross income last 12 months at $800/MO. Agent owned.

129 Grace Ln, Eva, 38333 2 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 858 Square Feet | Built in 1963

All brick home in the Lakeshore Assembly Camp Community. See beautiful sunsets from the newly built rear deck. Open concept floor plan. Two large bedrooms with picture windows. Kitchen appliances remain. $200 annual community water fee. Some restrictions apply, see attached Bylaws. Sale includes lots 69, 71, 73 & 79. Great location close to Eva Post Office, Eva beach & public boat ramp, Lakeshore Methodist Assembly, Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park, Beaver Dam Marina and only 7 miles from the square in Camden.

172 Eastview Ave, Camden, 38320 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,189 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Nice 2 story brick home on 1.5 acres in city limits! Large back yard with lots of shade trees. The covered back deck off the sunroom is perfect for grilling! Lots of space! 2 bed 1 bath downstairs with spacious living room and dining room. Office/den could be converted to a huge laundry room, which is currently in the garage. Beautiful, original hardwood floors. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms and 1 bath. Drywall in bedrooms will be finished before closing. No central heating and cooling upstairs. Great home with several updates!

