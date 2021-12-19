Check out these West Branch homes on the market

(West Branch, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in West Branch. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3736 Dill Drive, West Branch, 48661 1 Bed 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Paradise is calling you! 20 Acres-Check, Garage/Pole Building that is so nice you could live in-Check, Attached Drive through Garage-Check, Extra Pole Building for parking and storage, Built in surround sound, back-lit Stained Glass, Outdoor heating source-Check, Check, Check... Yes this one Checks all of the boxes. Log cabin with beautiful view and gorgeous setting. In addition to the adorable cabin take advantage of the Pole Building that is equipped with a steam shower, bar, kitchen, surround sound, finished/stamped concrete floor, plus so much more that you just have to see it to believe it. Not only do you get the 20 acres with this one, you also back up to state land for all of the endless State trail systems, Hunting, Hiking, and everything that nature can provide!

For open house information, contact BRENT CHURCH, MORRIS-RICHARDSON RE at 989-345-2828

337 N Second Street, West Branch, 48661 2 Beds 1 Bath | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 948 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Victorian West Branch, This home has been totally remodeled including the drywall, paint, kitchen, bath, flooring, windows, furnace and hot water heater. The house sets on a corner lot with a nice yard and has a storage barn to store all the toys and yard tools. The natural gas will be hooked up just waiting for the new meter to be installed. The home does not come with appliances. Come take a look at this good little starter home close to school, shopping and hospitals.

For open house information, contact KEVIN SCOTT, MORRIS-RICHARDSON RE at 989-345-2828

3396 W Rose City Road, West Branch, 48661 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Location, Location, Location. This 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath stick built home sets on 20 acres that boarders thousands of acres of state land. Wildlife abundant as well as access to snowmobiling, ATV riding and hunting. There are 2 pole buildings that offer plenty of storage for all of the toys. There is a covered deck that covers the entire front of the house as well as a 10x 16 rear covered deck to set outside and enjoy the wildlife. All the amenities are easy access from the main floor including the laundry. The master bedroom has a private 3/4 bath. Full basement with poured walls. Newer high efficiency propane furnace and hot water heater. Fiber optic cable at roadway for your internet. Not far from food, shopping, schools or hospitals.

For open house information, contact KEVIN SCOTT, MORRIS-RICHARDSON RE at 989-345-2828

2594 E Caribou Trail, West Branch, 48661 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful maintain 2 bedroom 2 bath chalet home. This home has 49’ of frontage on the lake in the subdivision of Fawn Lake. The home has natural gas, with a brand-new forced air furnace. It also includes stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer which are all newer appliances hardly used. This home has a newer roof as well as a new roof on the large storage shed as well as other updates. You can set out on your front deck and enjoy nature at its finest, or enjoy it from the gazebo by the lake. Come enjoy the lake for your outdoor activities which include fishing and boating etc. this property is a short distance from rifle River for additional outdoor activities such as trout fishing, kayaking, tubing, and canoeing. This property will not last long!

For open house information, contact Paul Lademan, Key Realty One-TC at 231-492-0373