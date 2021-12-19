House hunt Newport: See what’s on the market now

(Newport, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4175 N Hwy 101, Depoe Bay, 97341 2 Beds 2 Baths | $522,000 | Condominium | 1,287 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Searidge main level condo with freshly redone kitchen, original hardwood floors, large window seat and wind protected deck! This unit features a master bedroom that opens to private courtyard, a guest bedroom with Murphy Bed, one can use as den/office or 2nd bedroom. The open kitchen/dining & living area has a gas fireplace and lots of windows to allow for natural light. Searidge is an ocean front gated condominium complex w/ on site manager, out door tennis court/out door pool and easy each access.

For open house information, contact Karla Kuhlenbeck, Windermere, Distinctive Coastal Properties at 541-764-3323

5035 Yaquina Bay, Newport, 97365 4 Beds 4 Baths | $899,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,478 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Close stunning views of Yaquina Bay/river from this very private and secluded home on 5.36 acres. Come see this haven of tranquility 4 bedroom 4 bath modern home with 1,440 sq ft 3 car garage/shop. Relax and chill on the huge deck. This home has a extra living area with small kitchen and 2 extra rooms/2 baths . There is a new secure marina below to rent a boat slip up to 35 ft.Spend time at the ocean beaches and all the fun things Newport has to offer, it only takes a few minutes.

For open house information, contact Sandra D Matthews, Ocean Equity Real Estate & Investments, LLC at 541-270-2484

720 Sw 6Th, Newport, 97365 2 Beds 2 Baths | $331,000 | Condominium | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This Well-Maintained, Ground Floor unit in Newport's Playa Del Mar Complex is Move-In Ready! Updated with Bamboo Flooring, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Hunter Blinds. There's a Whitewater Ocean View between buildings and Beach Access is across the street! Cozy up by the Gas Fireplace or enjoy that fresh coastal air out on the Covered Patio. Conveniently located near Newport Amenities, Nye Beach, Restaurants, Parks, Medical Facilities, Shops and more! HOA dues are $245 per month and include gas, water and sewer for the unit.

For open house information, contact Alexandra Underhill, Martek Real Estate at 541-265-8785

246 Ne San-Bay-O, Newport, 97365 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,907 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Pinned away in Newport's popular subdivision, this 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home with OCEAN VIEW family room is centrally located for your convenience. Steps away to white sandy beaches, Newport's Bay Front, popular restaurants, parks, and schools. All amenities close by. Large fenced backyard with brick outdoor fireplace ready for your killer barb-be-cues. NEW flooring ,cozy wood fireplace, granite slab countertops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, lots of extra storage.

For open house information, contact Tina Molina, Ocean Equity Real Estate & Investments, LLC at 541-270-2484