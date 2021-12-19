Richland Center-curious? These homes are on the market

(Richland Center, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Richland Center. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

16836 County Road Nn, Richland Center, 53581 4 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 1976

PRICE REDUCED! Beautiful hilltop views from every direction, just imagine watching the sunrise every morning or the stars around a campfire at this peaceful country location! Large four bedroom two bath home with a large lower recreation room just waiting for your finishing touch. Walk out to your back yard and be surrounded by nature. Main level has large living room, dining area/kitchen, and a cozy den, plenty of space for entertaining. Rent out portion of back yard field for extra income. Plenty of room for future garage or shed for extra storage. Home does have shared well & shared driveway agreement. Call today to set up a showing!

27582 Spiral Rd, Richland Center, 53581 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Here is your chance to own part of the beautiful Driftless Area. 154 ACRES of gorgeous hilltops, valleys and streams that define the Driftless Area. Whatever your pleasure you will be home here. Wildlife filled woods that have been managed for 25 years, active farmland and a spring feed pond with stream. Raise beef, horse ranch, hobby farm, or outdoor enthusiast bring your dream and make them true on your own piece of the Driftless Area. The center of it all is a well maintained farm house with beautiful wood work and all around charm.

20902 County Road Q, Richland Center, 53581 4 Beds 2 Baths | $224,800 | Farm | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

VRP-$224,800-250,000. Here's a great opportunity for a quiet place in the country with enough space to put in as big of garden as you desire and get away from it all without breaking the bank! Many updates have been made throughout the years to the house, including beautiful reclaimed hardwood floors recently installed, new roofs on the house and barn and updated electrical. What a nice place to raise a family, with enough bedrooms for a basketball team, an extra office room, eat-in kitchen, dining and living rooms. First floor laundry room with folding station/potting room. Fenced pasture, two cement-stave silos, concrete fenceline feeder and barn with a hay loft in addition to a storage shed to keep your toys.

686 N Main St, Richland Center, 53581 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 1882

Check out this beautiful brick 2 story with 4 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths. The Main level has large kitchen with built in cabinetry, large formal living room & formal dining with wood burning fireplace, quaint laundry room, relaxing front porch and a bright spacious addition with gas fireplace. Original wood flooring, doors and claw foot tub are some of the charm throughout the home. You’ll find endless possibilities in the walk up attic with a perfect layout to finish off more square footage. 2+ car detached garage is set up for heat. Newer roof, updated electrical, plumbing & windows! UHP Limited Warranty.

