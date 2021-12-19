Take a look at these homes for sale in Muskegon Heights

(Muskegon Heights, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Muskegon Heights will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1428 Woodlawn Cmns, Grand Haven, 49417 2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Welcome home to 1428 Woodlawn Commons! This end unit condo is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, with the deck overlooking the wooded backyard with lots of wildlife.Features 2 bedroom and laundry on the main floor, with large tile foyer, living area with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings make this unit very spacious. Large primary bedroom with tray ceiling and walk-in closet. Lower level is partially finished with daylight windows and is plumbed for 3rd bathroom and ready for additional build out to suite new buyers if need be.This unit shows AAA and is ready for new buyers today.

3920 Braeburn Drive, Norton Shores, 49441 5 Beds 4 Baths | $669,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,923 Square Feet | Built in 1978

WELCOME TO 3920 BRAEBURN DRIVE! Here is your chance to own a piece of Norton Shores history (only 2nd time available for purchase). This unique, stunning, contemporary home was built for Joe Chan (House of Chan) in 1978 and is situated on over 4 acres! The home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, a 2-story great room w/fireplace, and MANY windows allowing for stunning year-round views of the lay of the land! The master suite has a separate dressing room and offers nearly 700 square feet of living space. The rest of the rooms are spacious with unique views of the property. Make your way through the main level to find a sprawling/open floor plan offering a chef's kitchen - costing well over $100k - boasting quartz countertops, "high end" appliances (Viking, Sub-Zero, Thermador) & imported

14726 Pine Dew Drive, Grand Haven, 49417 4 Beds 3 Baths | $486,456 | Single Family Residence | 2,528 Square Feet | Built in None

Love this home?. Please note that this is a ready-to-build home plan, which means that style, selections, and options are representational. Youll be able to personalize this home to your liking, and your final price will depend on what options you choose! Contact us for more information on ready-to-build home plans. The Crestview home plan is an elegant, modern, two story home design. The plan offers four bedrooms, two and a half baths, and 2528 square feet of finished living space with the option to add even more space and an array of personalized touches.The front door of your new Crestview home opens from the front porch into the two story foyer. The entry way is open to the formal dining room with its stately tray ceiling, as well as the front living room. Moving further into the home, the cozy family room includes a fireplace and offers the option to add even more sunny windows. From the living room, the breakfast area and kitchen form a large, open, free-flowing unit. The kitchen includes a large central island and includes ample counter and cupboard space. Connected to the kitchen is the main level laundry room, the half bath, and the entry way to the two or three car garage. To add extra space to the main level, you can choose the flex room option. This home plan selection adds a large walk-in pantry to the kitchen, expands the garage entry into a mudroom, and adds a quiet room to the rear corner of the house.The upper level of the Crestview is accessible via the curved, open staircase in the front foyer. The upper level master suite offers a spacious master bedroom with optional bay window, an included four piece bath with double sink, soaking tub, and step-in shower, and an enormous walk-in closet. Also on the upper level is another full bath with optional double bowl sink, and three more bedrooms with their own closet space.

10990 E Laketon Avenue, Ravenna, 49451 4 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,433 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This turn-key, incredibly spacious home in Ravenna has everything you have been searching for! This home is country, stylish living at its finest. With over 2 acres surrounded by field and woods yet only distances away from wonderful neighbors, it is an incredible place to call home. Upon entering near the garage, you will find ample room that is currently used for storage and a work-out area. This space can easily be made a garage area again. You then walk down the hallway to find a greatcraft or office room, a full bath and laundry area, a bedroom and a large recreational room with a projector that is perfect for watching your favorite movie or major sporting event! The upper area of the home offers a family room with a wonderful view of the front yard, a large kitchen and dining

