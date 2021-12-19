Check out these homes for sale in Kill Devil Hills now

(Kill Devil Hills, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kill Devil Hills will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

116 Mainsail Arch, Duck, 27949 4 Beds 4 Baths | $72,500 | 2,554 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the CHAPMAN - Share #1. SHIPS WATCH is an Oceanfront to Soundfront resort community in the heart of Duck. Fractional ownership at Ships Watch is a wonderful way for your family to experience a lifetime of vacationing in the Outer Banks at a fraction of the cost of whole home ownership. Ships Watch fractional owners purchase 10% ownership of the home and get 5 weeks of use each year. Ownership is deeded and goes beyond your lifetime. Weeks shift annually and calendars for the next few years are available. Note no pets allowed in this community. Homes are completely furnished down to beach chairs and an umbrella. The year round on-site staff takes care of all maintenance and housekeeping. Community amenities include private beach access, pool and hot tub, tennis courts, playground, Soundfront pier, boat ramp, weekly poolside picnics and planned summer activities for all ages. Town of Duck is walking distance and offers great watersport activities, restaurants, shopping and so much more! Pictures of the NEW kitchen coming soon!!

1102 Indian Drive, Kill Devil Hills, 27948 2 Beds 1 Bath | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 910 Square Feet | Built in None

This Property is a charming two bedroom with a large back yard in an X flood zone! It is located in a safe and quiet neighborhood with lots of families and friendly neighbors. Bikes are a must have to ride the 6 mile bike path starting just 2 blocks away from the house. The path runs along Kitty Hawk Bay, where you can see gorgeous water and sunset views, and stretches all the way to the Wright Memorial National Park. The Atlantic Ocean is one mile away with plenty of public parking at the beach accesses. Also nearby are grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, mini-golf and much more!

700 W First Street, Kill Devil Hills, 27948 1 Bed 2 Baths | $234,000 | Condominium | 974 Square Feet | Built in None

Oyster Pointe 1 BR Condo. Desirable first floor unit. Conveniently located to grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping. Ample public parking at several beach access points. Bike path to Wright Memorial. Permanent residence or vacation get-away.

106 E Lochridge Court, Nags Head, 27959 4 Beds 3 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Excellent opportunity to buy a lovingly-maintained home in the Village at Nags Head. Many recent upgrades including remodeled MBR bath, new roof, new exterior paint with hardiplank siding, 1 new heat pump in 2021. This home has been a year round residence, so it has many extras: landscaped yard, extra storage, hurricane shutters, nicely finished carport space and side yard and the east facing deck offers some ocean views. Hurry! This home is easy to show and won't last long!

