Check out these Kershaw homes on the market

 2 days ago

(Kershaw, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kershaw. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xes5_0dR5xaWK00

446 Carley Circle, Jefferson, 29718

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NO MONEY DOWN! This house is FINISHED and READY for its NEW owner!! Don't get nickeled and dimed! This Split bedroom plan with spacious master suite includes a separate shower and tub! Vaulted ceiling in family room, upgraded flooring, fixtures and cabinets! Granite countertops are standard. Don't miss the opportunity!! Jefferson address with a Pageland location!! Pricing subject to change.

For open house information, contact Erica Simpson, Erica Homes LLC at 803-485-1113

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rwq7Q_0dR5xaWK00

484 Carley Circle, Jefferson, 29718

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 2021

No Money Down! Don't get nickeled and dimed! This Split bedroom plan with spacious master suite includes a separate shower and tub! Vaulted ceiling in family room, upgraded flooring, fixtures and cabinets! Granite countertops are standard. Don't miss the opportunity!! Prices subject to change until the time of contract due to rising costs of building materials.

For open house information, contact Erica Simpson, Erica Homes LLC at 803-485-1113

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ciNfW_0dR5xaWK00

3624 Gold Mine Highway, Kershaw, 29067

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,331 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large laundry room, primary suite, walk in closets, back patio, utility room, and stainless steel appliances. Home also includes Clay siding, Clay shake, Kiln Chestnut floors, Wood carving carpet, Basket beige paint, Napa White cabinets, St. Cecilia granite countertops, and 60/40 sink. Located in a prime location in Kershaw!

For open house information, contact Melanie Outlaw, Keller Williams Connected at 803-835-2300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SuyJz_0dR5xaWK00

302 W Stevens Drive, Kershaw, 29067

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This beautiful, full brick updated home, located in the quaint town of Kershaw is a MUST SEE! The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining and breakfast area that opens to a porch around back for additional sitting. Original hardwood floors throughout the home & granite countertops. Adjacent to the enclosed garage is a large open end carport. Located on a huge corner lot, is a fenced backyard and gorgeous 30' x 40' custom workshop. New windows were installed in 2017 as well as a new roof in Dec. 2020. All appliances will convey other than kitchen refrigerator and garage freezer. Your buyers DO NOT want to miss this one, schedule a showing TODAY!

For open house information, contact Carrie Seegars, Heartland Realty LLC at 803-669-3100

With Kershaw Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

