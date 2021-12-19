Hillsboro-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hillsboro, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

420 Hcr 2421 W, Hillsboro, 76645 2 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Welcome to your own slice of heaven! Step into this handcrafted home that makes you want to curl up on the couch and watch a movie! Open concept living room and massive kitchen with an oversized pantry. This home is complete with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, walk in closets, and a large laundry room. Sit on the porch swing while enjoying this over 1 acre peaceful lot. This is a home you have to see to love! Close to Hillsboro and Whitney, in a little town called Peoria. Home is sold as is!

910 Hcr 4251, Hillsboro, 76645 2 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,568 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Rustic home hidden in the trees on almost 10 acres! Come live your homesteading dream outside of the city limits with plenty of room to own livestock and grow your garden. Expansive front porch perfect for outdoor living. 50 x 20 shop with electric for the mechanic, wood worker, or just additional storage. The courtyard area provides a private retreat feel. Loafing shed in place for your livestock. 3 full bathrooms and potential to be 3 bedroom! No known restrictions. All within easy access to 35E and 35W within an hour of DFW.

1024 E Franklin Street, Hillsboro, 76645 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,567 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see this wonderful home in the heart of Hillsboro! 3 bedroom 2 bath with a perfect layout for an in law suite or home office as the 2nd master bedroom has it's own private backyard entrance. Hard wood flooring in main areas and front bedrooms with lots of natural light throughout the home. Covered front porch with ceiling fans. Large fully fenced back yard with a covered entertaining area and a double gate for vehicle parking. Schedule your showing!

102 Trinity Street, Hillsboro, 76645 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 2005

3bedroom, 2 bath, and an addition room added on, 2 car garage. Owned and lived in by 1 family. Built in 2005.

