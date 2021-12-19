ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, TX

Hillsboro-curious? These homes are on the market

Hillsboro Digest
Hillsboro Digest
 2 days ago

(Hillsboro, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075Dxq_0dR5xZaT00

420 Hcr 2421 W, Hillsboro, 76645

2 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Welcome to your own slice of heaven! Step into this handcrafted home that makes you want to curl up on the couch and watch a movie! Open concept living room and massive kitchen with an oversized pantry. This home is complete with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, walk in closets, and a large laundry room. Sit on the porch swing while enjoying this over 1 acre peaceful lot. This is a home you have to see to love! Close to Hillsboro and Whitney, in a little town called Peoria. Home is sold as is!

For open house information, contact Brittney Sullivan, All City Real Estate LTD at 866-277-6005

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14676187)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UeBP_0dR5xZaT00

910 Hcr 4251, Hillsboro, 76645

2 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,568 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Rustic home hidden in the trees on almost 10 acres! Come live your homesteading dream outside of the city limits with plenty of room to own livestock and grow your garden. Expansive front porch perfect for outdoor living. 50 x 20 shop with electric for the mechanic, wood worker, or just additional storage. The courtyard area provides a private retreat feel. Loafing shed in place for your livestock. 3 full bathrooms and potential to be 3 bedroom! No known restrictions. All within easy access to 35E and 35W within an hour of DFW.

For open house information, contact Lacey Whitehouse, Julie Siddons, Realtors at 254-582-0077

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14711113)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iqwne_0dR5xZaT00

1024 E Franklin Street, Hillsboro, 76645

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,567 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see this wonderful home in the heart of Hillsboro! 3 bedroom 2 bath with a perfect layout for an in law suite or home office as the 2nd master bedroom has it's own private backyard entrance. Hard wood flooring in main areas and front bedrooms with lots of natural light throughout the home. Covered front porch with ceiling fans. Large fully fenced back yard with a covered entertaining area and a double gate for vehicle parking. Schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Lacey Whitehouse, Julie Siddons, REALTORS at 254-582-0077

Copyright © 2021 Waco Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARTX-204934)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFCIp_0dR5xZaT00

102 Trinity Street, Hillsboro, 76645

3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 2005

3bedroom, 2 bath, and an addition room added on, 2 car garage. Owned and lived in by 1 family. Built in 2005.

For open house information, contact Will Puente, Savvy Way Realty Inc. at 888-909-9914

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14689453)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Hillsboro, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Livestock#All City Real Estate Ltd
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro, TX
35
Followers
285
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy