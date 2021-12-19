House hunt Tallulah: See what’s on the market now

(Tallulah, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tallulah. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

584 Hwy 602, Tallulah, 71282 3 Beds 3 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,452 Square Feet | Built in None

Located just minutes from town and only seconds from the Richmond exit on I-20, this family home sits on TWO acres! The house features two large upstairs bedrooms, each with its own bath, downstairs master suite with gas logs, beautiful (and original) hardwood floors, central A/H for each floor, formal dining room, living room, kitchen, sunroom, covered front porch, and detached double carport.

405 North Lincoln Street, Tallulah, 71282 3 Beds 3 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,392 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Beautiful homes, landscaped yards and no thru traffic make this quiet neighborhood one of the most exclusive in the Tallulah area! Situated on two huge beautiful lots fronting Brushy Bayou, the home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, central A/H, den with fireplace (gas logs), formal living and dining, breakfast nook, patio, covered front porch and double carport.

315 Mcclure Street, Tallulah, 71282 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

Over 1,300 heated square feet, central A/H, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, privacy fencing, two storage units, screened back porch, inside utility, brick/slab, metal roof, no flood zone, excellent condition! Don't miss this well-maintained home!

