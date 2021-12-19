ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallulah, LA

House hunt Tallulah: See what’s on the market now

Tallulah Journal
Tallulah Journal
 2 days ago

(Tallulah, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tallulah. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B70vg_0dR5xYhk00

584 Hwy 602, Tallulah, 71282

3 Beds 3 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,452 Square Feet | Built in None

Located just minutes from town and only seconds from the Richmond exit on I-20, this family home sits on TWO acres! The house features two large upstairs bedrooms, each with its own bath, downstairs master suite with gas logs, beautiful (and original) hardwood floors, central A/H for each floor, formal dining room, living room, kitchen, sunroom, covered front porch, and detached double carport.

For open house information, contact Cindy Clark, Clark Real Estate Inc at 318-341-9292

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10973470)

See more property details

405 North Lincoln Street, Tallulah, 71282

3 Beds 3 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,392 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Beautiful homes, landscaped yards and no thru traffic make this quiet neighborhood one of the most exclusive in the Tallulah area! Situated on two huge beautiful lots fronting Brushy Bayou, the home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, central A/H, den with fireplace (gas logs), formal living and dining, breakfast nook, patio, covered front porch and double carport.

For open house information, contact Cindy Clark, Clark Real Estate Inc at 318-341-9292

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10924431)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41b0o6_0dR5xYhk00

315 Mcclure Street, Tallulah, 71282

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

Over 1,300 heated square feet, central A/H, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, privacy fencing, two storage units, screened back porch, inside utility, brick/slab, metal roof, no flood zone, excellent condition! Don't miss this well-maintained home!

For open house information, contact Cindy Clark, Clark Real Estate Inc at 318-341-9292

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11018673)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallulah, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Nook#Clark Real Estate Inc
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Tallulah Journal

Tallulah Journal

Tallulah, LA
55
Followers
263
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tallulah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy