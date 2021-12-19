Check out these Medina homes on the market

(Medina, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Medina than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

14353 Oak Orchard On The Lake, Waterport, 14571 2 Beds 1 Bath | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Here is your chance to enjoy your summer evenings at this well maintained two bedroom ranch on Lake Ontario. With the open floor plan you have a view of the lake as soon as you walk through the kitchen door. The living room has a knotty pine cathedral ceiling, brick fireplace and french doors leading to a bright and cheerful sunroom. There is also a porch on one side and a large deck overlooking the lake on the other. The property also has updates including a concrete break wall and a new roof in 2017. Did I mention there is even a concrete shuffleboard court? Delayed negotiations until June 29, 2021. Offers, if any, are due by 1:00 p.m. that day.

For open house information, contact Tammy L Fearby, Berkshire Hathaway HS Zambito at 585-798-9898

3587 Beals Road, Medina, 14103 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Farm | 2,308 Square Feet | Built in 1850

This over 2300 sq. ft. authentic Farmhouse is loaded with character and charm. Completely updated kitchen w/ island has views into the beautifully remodeled and heated Sunroom. Off the kitchen is a large updated laundry room and updated bathroom with shower. Large walk-in Butler's pantry. Large living room features a wood stove professionally installed and up to code and formal dining room with original hardwood floors. There is a large screened-in front porch to relax and enjoy the peaceful views of country living. Upstairs, you will find 4 large bedrooms, the master bedroom has a propane stove, a full bath with an artificial tin ceiling and claw foot tub and an upper deck. Original hardwood floors throughout upstairs. One bedroom is not remodeled. New roof in 2020 except for where the front porch/upper deck is .Hot water tank is 5 years old. Stove, Refrigerator and dishwasher are new. Appliances included. Just over 1 acre and complete privacy all around you! Showings begin immediately!

For open house information, contact Dawn M Fox, Jeanne Whipple Realty at 585-230-5866

116 Hedley Street, Medina, 14103 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,389 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Move right in and enjoy! This Village of Medina home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, two first floor bedrooms, a large living room and formal dining. There is also a detached garage, open front porch and partially fenced in yard. Sellers have made updates including refinishing the hardwood floors, new carpeting and laminate flooring, some new windows, wood siding, painting, some electric and roofing and so much more.

For open house information, contact Tammy L Fearby, Berkshire Hathaway HS Zambito at 585-798-9898

10483 Willow Lane, Lyndonville, 14098 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 560 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Welcome to your year round artist's cottage on the lake. Located on a quiet road with 60 feet of private lake frontage. You are greeted with plenty of parking, a freshly painted exterior and a waterfront deck to take in the views. Inside you will find artistic and retro touches throughout. The kitchen has a gas range, open concept storage, and comes fully stocked with everything you need to prepare meals for family and friends. There is a newly renovated full bathroom, sleeping quarters, and open living / dining room to complete the main level. The loft level is the perfect place for the kids or the grandkids. As you head out to the water you have a large three seasons sun room, loaded with windows to let the sunshine in! Across from the cottage there is a quarter of an acre currently being used as green space. This space could be used for additional parking, firpeit area or even a guest house. Come and see all the charm this one of a kind cottage has to offer. This home is turn key and comes fully furnished!

For open house information, contact Sunshine Sara Equinozzi, Howard Hanna Real Estate at 315-685-0111