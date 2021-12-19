Take a look at these homes on the Hamilton market now

(Hamilton, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hamilton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

432 Wes Yielding Rd, Hackleburg, 35564 4 Beds 5 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,017 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Nice house, located close to town, but has a very private location. This home has 2 seperate living quarters. Also, inground pool and hot tub to enjoy the outside year around. Call today to schedule private showing.

308 Co Rd 224, Vina, 35593 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Country living at its best. Large oak trees line the drive leading to the well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home with an unfinished walk out basement. Home features oak cabinets, hardwood floors and fresh paint. All information to be verified by buyer.

5265 County Highway 20, Hamilton, 35570 3 Beds 2 Baths | $246,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in None

LAND! LAND! LAND! This nice ranch style brick home sits on over 40 acres of prime fenced pasture land (41.5 acres). This would be a fantastic place to raise cattle or horses. There is a barn on the property as well. Everything you need for livestock. The home features 3 bedrooms, kitchen, living room, laundry, wood floors, and much more. Call today to learn more about this fantastic property!

202 Buckhorn Trl, Hamilton, 35570 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Conveniently located within 3.5 miles from Hamilton. Close to schools and shopping. This nice brick home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bath, kitchen, dining room, office, hobby room, rec room/man cave in basement (could be 4 or 5 bedrooms). The large master bedroom has a bay window and his and her closets. This home has a new roof this year, new gas water heater 2020 and dishwasher 2020. Enjoy the covered front porch or a deck to entertain. There is a 2 car carport a nice carport for your boat. and a shed for your lawn mower. Buyer to verify all information

