Check out these Ione homes on the market

(Ione, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ione will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1858 Goldstone Avenue, Jackson, 95642 3 Beds 2 Baths | $595,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,174 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath single level home currently under construction in the gated 55+ retirement community of Jackson View is the charming foothill town of Jackson, Ca. The home features a spacious great room that flows from front door to back patio with kitchen facing the front yard. Home also features large master suite, two additional bedrooms and hall bath, utility room and attached 2 car garage. Buyer can select many options if purchased prior to frame inspection. Community has beautiful clubhouse with pool, spa, exercise room, kitchen, meeting and club rooms along with outdoor entertaining area. Occupancy estimated to be end of 2021.

2000 Camanche Road, Ione, 95640 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,239 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Don't miss your opportunity to live at Lake Camanche! Come see this move-in-ready, 2B/2Ba, 1239 Sq. Ft. double-wide home located in an ALL-age park at Lake Camanche's North Shore. Within a quick walk to the lake this home also includes an open floor plan, a spacious living room, a formal dining area, a master suite, a wraparound deck, plenty of parking, and much more. Many community features as well, including; tennis courts, club house, horse trails, access to the lake, and more!

10700 Beaver Loop, Ione, 95640 3 Beds 3 Baths | $790,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,069 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Tranquility is waiting! This beautiful 40 acre estate offers serene and peaceful views of rolling hills with Sutter Creek delicately scrolling throughout the landscape. You can enjoy the sounds of nature with this breathtaking creek from nearly every part of the home. This property is host to two year round ponds, sandy beaches, water rushing over granite outcroppings, and amazing trails. The upper portion of the estate is host to some of the most breathtaking panoramic views in the county. This is a custom home with a great room, open concept, potential fourth bedroom or private office, unique kitchen, expansive entertaining deck overlooking sutter creek, second outside unit with half bath. The recreational area is complete with a custom twenty foot dining table, built in brick Bar-B-Q, Bocci Ball Court, fire pit, garden areas. This property is very private yet just minutes?from shopping and dining. Do let this opportunity?pass you by!

14650 State Highway 124, Plymouth, 95640 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,700,000 | 2,640 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Incredible Opportunity to purchase a turnkey and profitable winery and vineyard in the heart of the Amador County wine country, with convenient Hwy 124 Road Frontage. Convergence Vineyards is at the convergence of three creeks: Amador, Rancheria, and Dry Creek, from which the property benefits from pre 1914 riparian water rights to pump 4 miners' inches of irrigation water. Ag well or creek water is used to fill a 775,000 gallon reservoir, from which the irrigation water is pumped for the vineyard. Within 25 acres of 8'6" deer fence is the 4 acre vineyard, producing 20 tons of fruit annually. Varietals include Syrah, Petite Sirah, Primitivo, Zinfandel, and Barbera, with the owners procuring other varietals from local producers to round out the portfolio of award winning wines. 100% of wine production is sold on site through the tasting room, wine club and futures program. A-1 zoning also allows unlimited weddings of 125 people or less, and up to twelve events per year of 450 persons. Improvements include the 2,640 SF luxury home with landscaped gardens, views in all directions, vegetable gardens, fruit tree orchard, and koi pond. Also included is the 3,000 SF wine making building with 2600 SF covered crush pad, and 1,080 SF Tasting Room. Sale includes the brand, all wine making equipment and supplies. Sale also includes Approximately $1,000,000 in inventory (over 2000 cases of finished goods as of June 2021, and about 60 barrels of the 2020 vintage aging in French oak). Available cattle lease on pasture ground outside deer fencing. Property Highlihgts:Turnkey and Profitable Winery105 Acres with Hwy 124 Frontage25 Acres in 8'6" Deer Fence4 Acre Vineyard produces 20 TonsSyrah, Petite Sirah, Primitivo, Zinfandel, and Barbera3000 SF Wine Making Building w/ 2600 SF Covered Crush Pad1080 SF Wine Tasting Room with adjacent ADA RestroomsSale includes Appx. $1M in inventory (case goods and barrel aging wine)Convergence of (3) Creeks: Amador, Rancheria, and Dry CreekPre 1914 Riparian Water Rights of 4 Miner's Inches775,000 Gallon ReservoirLovely 2,640 SF 3Bd/3Ba Luxury HomeLandscaped Gardens, Fruit Orchard, Koi Pond3 Wells: 96 GPM, 3 GPM, 1/2 GPMOwned Solar Arrays - 4 KW and 2 KW20 KW GeneratorZoned A-1 allows Weddings (unlimited at 125 ppl or less)

